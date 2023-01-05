ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

FA Cup: Aston Villa stunned by Stevenage as Premier League sides fall

It was one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of recent times - and it arrived in the most dramatic fashion as Aston Villa became the latest Premier League team to bow out on a "magical" third-round weekend. League Two side Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to beat Aston...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC

Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC

Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
CBS Sports

Fabrizio Romano's transfer notes: Arsenal and Chelsea eye Mykhailo Mudryk; Joao Felix to Premier League?

There is a lot of movement in the transfer market, but this is a window that can still offer many surprises. In particular, keep an eye on two players: Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donestk and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, because the Premier League's big market revolves around these two stars who could be on the move in January. It depends on the proposals, but Manchester United and Arsenal have both confirmed in recent meetings with the agent Jorge Mendes their interest in signing Felix on loan. But it has to be a smart deal, not with crazy costs, otherwise nothing will happen. This is why Mendes flew to Madrid on Thursday to speak to Atletico Madrid about the situation. As of now, Atleti keep asking for an €18 million fee for a six month-loan and salary coverage until June, including taxes.
The Guardian

Charlton aiming to escape valley of gloom in Manchester United cup clash

For Charlton supporters who grew up during the club’s most recent spell in the Premier League, the past 15 years have not been kind. A series of disastrous takeovers after relegation in 2007 sent the Addicks into freefall that has them languishing halfway down League One and facing an even more uncertain future under potentially yet another group of owners.
US News and World Report

Shiffrin Vs Vonn: Different Strengths but Similar Approach

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is the perfect technical skier. Lindsey Vonn was the ultimate speed demon. Shiffrin is rarely slowed by physical ailments. Vonn was constantly hurtling herself into the safety nets and breaking bones. Shiffrin is introverted and sometimes doesn’t even display a fist pump...
BBC

Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Struggling Irish province suffer late URC defeat in Italy

Tries: Albornoz, Ratave, Trex Cons: Albornoz 2 Pens: Albornoz, Smith 2 Drop-goal: Albornoz. Tries: O'Sullivan, Herring, Lowry, Penalty Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a 31-29 home win for Benetton over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Eric O'Sullivan's early try put Ulster ahead but the...
US News and World Report

Shiffrin Shows Her Emotions After Matching Vonn's Record

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — The emotions came pouring out of Mikaela Shiffrin when she matched Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win Sunday. First there was a scream of delight following a serious case of nerves that had been building inside her...

