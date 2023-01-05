Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
BBC
FA Cup: Aston Villa stunned by Stevenage as Premier League sides fall
It was one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of recent times - and it arrived in the most dramatic fashion as Aston Villa became the latest Premier League team to bow out on a "magical" third-round weekend. League Two side Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to beat Aston...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC
Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC
Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's transfer notes: Arsenal and Chelsea eye Mykhailo Mudryk; Joao Felix to Premier League?
There is a lot of movement in the transfer market, but this is a window that can still offer many surprises. In particular, keep an eye on two players: Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donestk and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, because the Premier League's big market revolves around these two stars who could be on the move in January. It depends on the proposals, but Manchester United and Arsenal have both confirmed in recent meetings with the agent Jorge Mendes their interest in signing Felix on loan. But it has to be a smart deal, not with crazy costs, otherwise nothing will happen. This is why Mendes flew to Madrid on Thursday to speak to Atletico Madrid about the situation. As of now, Atleti keep asking for an €18 million fee for a six month-loan and salary coverage until June, including taxes.
Report: Chelsea Discussing January Move For Romeo Lavia
Chelsea have held conversations with the agent of Romeo Lavia regarding a potential January move to the club.
Report: Chelsea Exploring January Move For Marcus Thuram
Chelsea are continuing to explore a January move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram. Thuram is a free agent in June, but Chelsea are interested in signing him in January
Watch: Brilliant Darwin Nunez Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Wolves - Fantastic Assist From Trent Alexander-Arnold
Watch the Darwin Nunez goal that equalised for Liverpool in the FA Cup third round at Anfield.
Charlton aiming to escape valley of gloom in Manchester United cup clash
For Charlton supporters who grew up during the club’s most recent spell in the Premier League, the past 15 years have not been kind. A series of disastrous takeovers after relegation in 2007 sent the Addicks into freefall that has them languishing halfway down League One and facing an even more uncertain future under potentially yet another group of owners.
Report: Arsenal Confident Of Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Chelsea Interest
Arsenal are confident of signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk despite the growing interest from Chelsea in the player.
US News and World Report
Shiffrin Vs Vonn: Different Strengths but Similar Approach
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is the perfect technical skier. Lindsey Vonn was the ultimate speed demon. Shiffrin is rarely slowed by physical ailments. Vonn was constantly hurtling herself into the safety nets and breaking bones. Shiffrin is introverted and sometimes doesn’t even display a fist pump...
BBC
Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Struggling Irish province suffer late URC defeat in Italy
Tries: Albornoz, Ratave, Trex Cons: Albornoz 2 Pens: Albornoz, Smith 2 Drop-goal: Albornoz. Tries: O'Sullivan, Herring, Lowry, Penalty Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a 31-29 home win for Benetton over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Eric O'Sullivan's early try put Ulster ahead but the...
US News and World Report
Shiffrin Shows Her Emotions After Matching Vonn's Record
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — The emotions came pouring out of Mikaela Shiffrin when she matched Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win Sunday. First there was a scream of delight following a serious case of nerves that had been building inside her...
