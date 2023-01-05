Community Assistance Informational Series. 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. January is National Poverty Awareness Month. Are you in need of resources and don’t know where to start? Join us at the Carnegie Library and meet with representatives from several community organizations dedicated to helping out the Jackson County community Each week will have a different organization that works with different needs, and informational handouts will be available for patrons to take with them. Sessions will take place in the McIntyre Room, Carnegie Branch, Jackson District Library. January 9: Area Agency on Aging.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO