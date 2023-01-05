Read full article on original website
hillsdale.edu
Studying Well as a Hillsdale Student
Sitting in Philosophy 105 my first day of freshman year, I doodled as people introduced themselves. As the professor gave a brief introduction of the study of philosophy, it occurred to me that I didn’t know the difference between Plato and Socrates—I just knew that they were “morons,” according to the wise Vizzini from The Princess Bride.
hillsdale.edu
Hillsdale College Hosts Luncheon and Symposium in Prescott
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale College hosted a luncheon and symposium at Adult Center of Prescott on Jan. 6. Charles Steele, associate professor of economics, gave a talk titled, “Free Enterprise, ‘Stakeholder Capitalism,’ and the Fight for Liberty.” Carolyn Kley Fanning, gift and estate planning counselor, also presented a seminar.
wqkt.com
Hillsdale Local Schools searching for new superintendent
The Hillsdale Local School District is on the lookout a new superintendent. Steve Dickerson, who was hired by the district back in 2013, recently announced that he’ll be retiring this summer. The district, which says it is still in the infancy stages of finding someone to replace Dickerson, will use the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to conduct the search for his successor. Hillsdale’s board of education plans to meet in early March to begin the selection process. Dickerson’s final day with the district will be July 31st.
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, January 9, 2023
Community Assistance Informational Series. 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. January is National Poverty Awareness Month. Are you in need of resources and don’t know where to start? Join us at the Carnegie Library and meet with representatives from several community organizations dedicated to helping out the Jackson County community Each week will have a different organization that works with different needs, and informational handouts will be available for patrons to take with them. Sessions will take place in the McIntyre Room, Carnegie Branch, Jackson District Library. January 9: Area Agency on Aging.
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
WILX-TV
No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a fire started on the first floor of one of the buildings at Knob Hill Apartments, just days before Christmas, people who lived there are remembering the tragedy after learning their home had not been inspected since 2017. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said...
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled River Meandering Though Southern Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office
JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
hillsdale.edu
Radio Free Hillsdale Hour Surpasses One Million Downloads in 2022
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale College’s national radio show and podcast, “The Radio Free Hillsdale Hour,” surpassed one million downloads in 2022. The final tally of 1.2 million is an increase of nearly three times the number of downloads garnered in 2020. “We are so pleased the...
Fire at Big Wolf Lake destroys Jackson County summer cottage
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A summer cottage east of Jackson was destroyed in a Sunday fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 12:56 p.m., Jan. 8 in the 15000 block of Wolf Lake Forest Drive on Big Wolf Lake in Leoni Township, said the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
hillsdale.edu
Hillsdale Chemistry Professors’ Book Recommendations: Part 2
Dr. Hamilton is a member of a sci-fi and fantasy book club that currently comprises many faculty both inside and outside the science departments. Members include Dr. Timothy Dolch (physics), Dr. Elizabeth Fredericks (English), Dr. Blake McAllister (philosophy), Dr. James Brandon (theatre), and Mrs. Brenna Wade (one of our librarians). Some of Dr. Hamilton’s favorite sci-fi books include The Foundation Trilogy by Isaac Asimov, Neuromancer by William Gibson, Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, and most of Ray Bradbury’s works.
‘This program saved my life.’ Jackson treatment court recognizes recent graduates
JACKSON, MI -- A year of recovery and rehabilitation paid off for seven people Friday when they became 2023′s first graduates of the Jackson County Adult Treatment Court. The four-phase program that takes a minimum of one year aims to help its participants stop abusing drugs and alcohol, said coordinator Jacob Stressman. There are currently 61 active participants.
This is why masks are back in Ann Arbor Public Schools
ANN ARBOR, MI - With a handful of different viruses to contend with after a winter break that likely saw families attending gatherings, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said a two-week mask mandate is in order for students returning to class Monday in Ann Arbor Public Schools. Re-introducing the mask mandate from...
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday
ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
WANE-TV
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
