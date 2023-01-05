ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Man accused of molesting minors at Orange County shopping mall

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Buena Park on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, as well as annoying and molesting minors, officials announced Monday. The suspect, Adam Reeves, was taken into custody after officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to reports of “someone molesting children” at a Walmart located in the Buena Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022.
BUENA PARK, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation UPDATE – San Marcos

The 19-year-old male has been identified as Jesus Garcia. Garcia was pronounced deceased by hospital staff the night of the incident. Garcia was a resident in the City of San Marcos. The 20-year-old male that was in critical condition has been identified at Nicholas Tiefer. Unfortunately, while still in the...
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Identified, Deputies Still Searching for Suspects

Two friends killed in an afternoon shooting in San Marcos last week have been identified, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators. Jesus Garcia, 19, and Nicholas Tiefer, 202, were shot last Wednesday along West Borden Road. Deputies found Garcia on the ground near the entrance of a nearby park with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to deputies. Tiefer was found in the passenger seat of an SUV that had come to a stop partially on the curb, perpendicular to traffic. He had an apparent gunshot wound to his neck, deputies said.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Near Palomar College ID’d

Authorities Monday publicly identified two young men who were fatally shot last week in a neighborhood near Palomar College. Deputies responding to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found Jesus Garcia, 19, on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

Willie Gray, 67, Sentenced for Killing Transient Shawn Puzzo in Hillcrest

One of two men charged with killing a homeless man in Hillcrest was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Willie Gray, 67, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the April 15, 2020, slaying of Shawn Timothy Puzzo and was sentenced Monday to the agreed-upon prison term. Gray’s co-defendant, 42-year-old Darcell Moore, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, robbery, and assault, and is set to be sentenced next month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Coast News

Vista Man jailed for alleged pistol threat

VISTA — A Vista man was arrested this week on suspicion of pointing a pellet pistol at a neighbor, authorities reported Jan. 6. Patrol personnel responding to the reported threat in the 800 block of Soft Wind Road arrived to find the suspect, 49-year-old Antonio Grandy, at his apartment, allegedly shouting and throwing things out his front door, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Man, 57, Stabbed Multiple Times, Dies in East Village

A 57-year-old man was in custody Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a man believed to be homeless in the East Village area. San Diego Police said the attack occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 17th Street in East Village. Officers found a man lying in the roadway with multiple stab wounds to his upper body, according to the department. Officers began first aid efforts until medics arrived, but the victim died at the scene.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Welcome John Boyce, Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain

The City of Vista is pleased to be working with new Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain John Boyce who was promoted to his current interim position in December. Having worked previously in Vista as a member of the department, Interim Captain Boyce is more than familiar with the Vista community.
VISTA, CA
KTLA

Man found stabbed to death in Orange County

Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Imperial Valley Pastor, Wife Sentenced in Fraud Case

SAN DIEGO - The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries is going to be spending more time behind bars. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in a San Diego courtroom Friday to six months in prison plus six months of home confinement after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy