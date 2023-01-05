Two friends killed in an afternoon shooting in San Marcos last week have been identified, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators. Jesus Garcia, 19, and Nicholas Tiefer, 202, were shot last Wednesday along West Borden Road. Deputies found Garcia on the ground near the entrance of a nearby park with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to deputies. Tiefer was found in the passenger seat of an SUV that had come to a stop partially on the curb, perpendicular to traffic. He had an apparent gunshot wound to his neck, deputies said.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO