California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptopLavinia ThompsonVista, CA
KTLA.com
Man accused of molesting minors at Orange County shopping mall
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Buena Park on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, as well as annoying and molesting minors, officials announced Monday. The suspect, Adam Reeves, was taken into custody after officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to reports of “someone molesting children” at a Walmart located in the Buena Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022.
northcountydailystar.com
NBC San Diego
Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Identified, Deputies Still Searching for Suspects
Two friends killed in an afternoon shooting in San Marcos last week have been identified, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators. Jesus Garcia, 19, and Nicholas Tiefer, 202, were shot last Wednesday along West Borden Road. Deputies found Garcia on the ground near the entrance of a nearby park with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to deputies. Tiefer was found in the passenger seat of an SUV that had come to a stop partially on the curb, perpendicular to traffic. He had an apparent gunshot wound to his neck, deputies said.
VIDEO: Man assaults two women inside Pacific Beach Hotel
Video shows a man assaulting two women inside a Pacific Beach Hotel. ABC 10News speaks with the woman who shot the video.
Willie Gray, 67, Sentenced for Killing Transient Shawn Puzzo in Hillcrest
One of two men charged with killing a homeless man in Hillcrest was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Willie Gray, 67, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the April 15, 2020, slaying of Shawn Timothy Puzzo and was sentenced Monday to the agreed-upon prison term. Gray’s co-defendant, 42-year-old Darcell Moore, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, robbery, and assault, and is set to be sentenced next month.
Car cut in half in violent crash off SR-94; driver arrested
A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after authorities said the car he was driving veered off a state Route 94 off-ramp and crashed into a tree Monday morning.
Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
1 dead, 1 arrested in suspected downtown homeless stabbing
A man is dead after he was stabbed in the East Village neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Coast News
Vista Man jailed for alleged pistol threat
VISTA — A Vista man was arrested this week on suspicion of pointing a pellet pistol at a neighbor, authorities reported Jan. 6. Patrol personnel responding to the reported threat in the 800 block of Soft Wind Road arrived to find the suspect, 49-year-old Antonio Grandy, at his apartment, allegedly shouting and throwing things out his front door, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man, 57, Stabbed Multiple Times, Dies in East Village
A 57-year-old man was in custody Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a man believed to be homeless in the East Village area. San Diego Police said the attack occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 17th Street in East Village. Officers found a man lying in the roadway with multiple stab wounds to his upper body, according to the department. Officers began first aid efforts until medics arrived, but the victim died at the scene.
Shooting Victim Found Alongside Roadside in Vista Was Oscar Rodriguez, 39
Authorities Friday publicly identified a man found shot to death this week in Vista. Patrol personnel responding to a report of a man lying alongside the roadway in the 1900 block of West Vista Way shortly after midnight Thursday discovered the body of Oscar Rodriguez, 39, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
delmartimes.net
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Encinitas identified as Canyon Crest alum
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday, Jan. 1, in Encinitas, sheriff’s officials said. Friends have identified the young man killed as David D'Lima, a 23-year-old graduate of Canyon Crest Academy. Sheriff’s deputies and Encinitas Fire Department personnel responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the...
San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
northcountydailystar.com
Welcome John Boyce, Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain
The City of Vista is pleased to be working with new Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain John Boyce who was promoted to his current interim position in December. Having worked previously in Vista as a member of the department, Interim Captain Boyce is more than familiar with the Vista community.
Ex-SDSO Deputy Richard Fischer jailed again following appellate court ruling
A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who was previously sentenced for fondling and inappropriately touching more than a dozen women while on duty was booked again into custody
Man found stabbed to death in Orange County
Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
iheart.com
Imperial Valley Pastor, Wife Sentenced in Fraud Case
SAN DIEGO - The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries is going to be spending more time behind bars. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in a San Diego courtroom Friday to six months in prison plus six months of home confinement after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud.
Oakley the 'Harris Hawk' requests permission to land on your arm
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Avian Behavior Ranch is filled with falcons, ravens and eagles but a hawk named Oakley is stealing the show. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido to show you how to get your new year off to a flying start. If you are looking...
