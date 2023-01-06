ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

10 Best Hotel In Tamaqua

You are looking for the top hotel perfect in the Tamaqua town, right? In this article, I’m going to give the top hotel perfect with details in the Tamaqua town. Also, a direction map link from your place, and Contact, details address, Web information, average user ratings, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official page, all information has been gathered.
TAMAQUA, PA
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Eagle Scout ceremony held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The event was to recognize the three classes of scouts that achieved Eagle rank during the pandemic. It takes many requirements to become an Eagle Scout, including a large-scale service project to demonstrate leadership skills. Also at the ceremony, John Kalafut was honored with the Eminent...
SCRANTON, PA
WNYT

Newswatch 16

Garage heavily damaged by fire in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a garage in Wyoming County. Fire crews were called to the place along Twin Drive in Tunkhannock around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. When crews arrived, they found one side of the garage fully involved. No one was injured in the fire. There's no...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss, and the homes next to...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Shenandoah 'Candy Man' helping to support small businesses

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Albert Victor starts every morning packing Gertrude Hawk candy bars to sell and support the businesses and nonprofits throughout his hometown of Shenandoah. Never keeping the profits for himself, Victor's love for lending a helping hand got him his nickname, the Shenandoah "Candy Man." “I like...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Hours-long standoff in Dunmore ends peacefully

DUNMORE, Pa. — Police say Abdul Nesmith threatened to stab a woman inside a home on Butler Street shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night. Police surrounded the home because Nesmith wouldn't come out. After three hours, Nesmith surrendered. No one was hurt. Abdul Nesmith faces several charges after Friday...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Police investigating shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Home collapses in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A home collapsed unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Crews gathered around the remains of the house along South Bower Street to clean up the damage. The debris damaged a parked car in front of the property. According to the Shenandoah borough manager, the home built...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

A celebration of love in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wedding of a different kind inside Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church for 85-year-old Carol Bawiec and 89-Year-Old Lee Harshbarger, a couple who has finally decided to tie the knot after 27 years together. The bride was given away by her great-grandchildren. "I...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township.  On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA

