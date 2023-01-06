Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Related
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Tamaqua
You are looking for the top hotel perfect in the Tamaqua town, right? In this article, I’m going to give the top hotel perfect with details in the Tamaqua town. Also, a direction map link from your place, and Contact, details address, Web information, average user ratings, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official page, all information has been gathered.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Eagle Scout ceremony held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The event was to recognize the three classes of scouts that achieved Eagle rank during the pandemic. It takes many requirements to become an Eagle Scout, including a large-scale service project to demonstrate leadership skills. Also at the ceremony, John Kalafut was honored with the Eminent...
WNYT
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
Garage heavily damaged by fire in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a garage in Wyoming County. Fire crews were called to the place along Twin Drive in Tunkhannock around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. When crews arrived, they found one side of the garage fully involved. No one was injured in the fire. There's no...
Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss, and the homes next to...
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
Shenandoah 'Candy Man' helping to support small businesses
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Albert Victor starts every morning packing Gertrude Hawk candy bars to sell and support the businesses and nonprofits throughout his hometown of Shenandoah. Never keeping the profits for himself, Victor's love for lending a helping hand got him his nickname, the Shenandoah "Candy Man." “I like...
St. Joseph's Center hosting donation drive, here's how to get involved
DUNMORE, Pa. — Keeping kids warm this winter – that's the goal of a donation drive in Lackawanna County. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Saint Joseph’s Center is hosting a winter clothing collection next week for the Baby and Children’s Pantry in Dunmore.
Hours-long standoff in Dunmore ends peacefully
DUNMORE, Pa. — Police say Abdul Nesmith threatened to stab a woman inside a home on Butler Street shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night. Police surrounded the home because Nesmith wouldn't come out. After three hours, Nesmith surrendered. No one was hurt. Abdul Nesmith faces several charges after Friday...
Police investigating shots fired in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
Lowe’s hiring 70 for new facility in Newport Twp.
NEWPORT TWP. — Lowe’s has announced that it is expanding its distribution network with a new 1.2 million square foot coastal holdi
UPDATE: Home collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A home collapsed unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Crews gathered around the remains of the house along South Bower Street to clean up the damage. The debris damaged a parked car in front of the property. According to the Shenandoah borough manager, the home built...
A celebration of love in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wedding of a different kind inside Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church for 85-year-old Carol Bawiec and 89-Year-Old Lee Harshbarger, a couple who has finally decided to tie the knot after 27 years together. The bride was given away by her great-grandchildren. "I...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents
The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a teenage girl appears to be in more legal trouble, less than nine months after he was paroled from state prison. Kevin Esterly, 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police...
'Catsnip Clinic' to help with feral cat problem in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day inside Pocono Peak Veterinary Center near Stroudsburg. But this weekend, employees say all of their examination rooms will be full. The vet center is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter day for cats on Saturday. "This is something we're offering...
Pittston streetscaping projects to begin in spring 2023
PITTSTON – The unusual warm temperatures this past week has city Mayor Michael Lombardo eager to get spring projects underway, especiall
Man charged after firing shots at driver in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Luzerne County. Investigators say Erik Viquez fired shots at another person's car on the Cross Valley Expressway in Kingston early Wednesday morning as they tried to change lanes. No one in the other car...
‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township. On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
Comments / 0