Man sentenced after he was found in Utah with missing Aurora girl
AURORA, Colo. — A man arrested in Utah in connection with an Amber Alert related to the disappearance of an Aurora girl in November 2021 was sentenced Monday to more than a decade behind bars. Navarro Cathey pleaded guilty to two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child...
Man accused of killing store clerk claims he was 'ripped off', planned to 'rough up' clerk
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A North Carolina man who is accused of killing a Wheat Ridge store clerk last week told a detective that he went to the gas station to "rough up" the clerk because he believed he had been ripped off two days earlier, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
Security guard allegedly kills 1 in shooting outside bar
A security guard is being investigated for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar.
Police searching for more Lakewood light rail assault victims
The Lakewood Police Department said multiple juveniles have been arrested in connection to assaults spanning several months on a light rail train last year.
Night club security guard arrested for allegedly shooting man to death in Denver
A security guard working for Lempira Night Club in Denver has been arrested after he allegedly shot a man that later died, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department. Police were alerted to a possible shooting at the club, located at 1452 N. Uinta Street, at about...
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000
(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company each will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.
sentinelcolorado.com
APS fires teacher accused of shooting BB gun near school, alleging FBI harassment
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools has fired a Pickens Technical College teacher accused of firing a BB gun from his car on school grounds, saying he was being harassed by the FBI, according to school district documents. Kenneth Roberts, 68, has taught at Pickens since the beginning of the school...
Arrest made, artwork recovered in $400K Boulder heist
Police announced Monday that an arrest has been made and artwork recovered in connection with a $400,000 heist in Boulder.
Police searching for serial bank robber
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple bank robberies between Monday and Tuesday morning.
Daily Record
Denver sheriff deputy suspended for breaking inmate’s wrist with nunchucks
A Denver sheriff deputy broke a man’s wrist with nunchucks during a fight while the man was being admitted to the downtown jail, Denver Department of Public Safety documents show. Deputy Daniel Rodriguez will serve a three-day suspension for using excessive force on the man, who was intoxicated and...
Denver bouncer speaks on roofie incidents at his job, how they've caught perps
Denver7 continues digging into the use of date rape drugs as people continue reaching out, sharing stories after being drugged at Denver bars and being told by DPD there's little they can do.
Two bank robberies take place in Denver area, suspect on the loose
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, an active investigation is underway after two bank robberies took place in the Denver metro area at about noon on Tuesday. The robberies took place on the 8400 block of West Bowles Avenue (Littleton) and the 6700 block of Wadsworth Boulevard (Arvada). The...
Denver officer suspended after assault charge
A Denver police officer was suspended after being arrested on New Year's Eve. Though he was only charged with assault, the case rests in the domestic violence division of the court.Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve. He was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and is now facing a charge of third-degree assault.The citation offers few details but does say the alleged assault occurred around 10 p.m. New Year's Eve and Olive was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.The 50-year-old joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and the department said he was in a "non-patrol assignment" prior to the incident. He was suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol.Court records show Olive was released on a $3,000 bond. He's due back in court Tuesday morning.CBS News Colorado reached out to the Denver Police Department for more information but has not received a response as of Monday afternoon.
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
Lakewood police searching for missing at-risk woman last seen Thursday
Patricia Dilworth, 69, was last seen Thursday, Jan. 5 near South Teller Street and West Alameda Avenue.
Suspect arrested in theft of $400K in art
BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in connection to more than $400,000 in artwork stolen last month, Boulder Police said Monday. Investigators learned Saturday that the artwork, which was stolen from a truck outside a hotel in Boulder on Dec. 14, was at a hotel in Lakewood. With...
4 injured in downtown Denver shooting
DENVER — One of four people injured in a shooting near Union Station early Monday morning said he was sleeping in his car when he was clipped in the shoulder by a bullet. Denver Police said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of 18th and Blake streets in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood. That's just a few blocks from Union Station.
police1.com
Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
Thieves targeting trucks to steal guns, task force warns
A Colorado auto theft task force reports that truck drivers, particularly with out-of-state plates or bumper stickers alluding to gun ownership, have become a frequent target for thieves.
Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver
Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
