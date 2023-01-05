ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

CBS Denver

Denver officer suspended after assault charge

A Denver police officer was suspended after being arrested on New Year's Eve. Though he was only charged with assault, the case rests in the domestic violence division of the court.Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve. He was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and is now facing a charge of third-degree assault.The citation offers few details but does say the alleged assault occurred around 10 p.m. New Year's Eve and Olive was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.The 50-year-old joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and the department said he was in a "non-patrol assignment" prior to the incident. He was suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol.Court records show Olive was released on a $3,000 bond. He's due back in court Tuesday morning.CBS News Colorado reached out to the Denver Police Department for more information but has not received a response as of Monday afternoon.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in theft of $400K in art

BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in connection to more than $400,000 in artwork stolen last month, Boulder Police said Monday. Investigators learned Saturday that the artwork, which was stolen from a truck outside a hotel in Boulder on Dec. 14, was at a hotel in Lakewood. With...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

4 injured in downtown Denver shooting

DENVER — One of four people injured in a shooting near Union Station early Monday morning said he was sleeping in his car when he was clipped in the shoulder by a bullet. Denver Police said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of 18th and Blake streets in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood. That's just a few blocks from Union Station.
DENVER, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver

Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
DENVER, CO

