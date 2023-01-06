ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Storm leaves 300,000 without power across the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — A storm that hit the Sacramento area Saturday night into early Sunday morning left over 300,000 people without power across the region due to high winds downing trees and powerlines. As of 8:30 a.m., Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) restored power to some residents, however, over 275,000 residents still do not have power. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman dies after tree falls on her in Sacramento

(KTXL) — A woman died after a tree fell on her near North 5th Street in Sacramento on Saturday evening. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Sacramento Fire Department arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a traumatic injury on the levee near the American River and North 5th Street. When firefighters arrived, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Emergency crews rush to remove fallen trees ahead of a return of extreme weather

SACRAMENTO - Northern California residents are bracing for more rain and wind as communities pause during widespread storm cleanup from back-to-back winter storms.After dawn, people living in Midtown Sacramento awoke to find cars crushed by streets with roadblocks on busy streets. All evidence mother nature had roared through overnight.Near 23rd and I street, spectators watched tree removal companies tackle debris."To see a big tree like this and this right here and leaning on the house - I would never think I'd see anything like this," said Christopher Tolbert.A supply of contractors and equipment runs thin after responding to multiple rounds...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Where do Sacramento’s main highways take you if you don’t stop driving?

(KTXL) — The Highways and freeways that converge in the Sacramento Metropolitan area can take travelers to different states and even the farthest parts of the contiguous United States. According to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Office, Sacramento has four major highways including Interstate 5, I-80, U.S. Highway 50, and State Route 99.  For […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Asha Urban Baths expands to Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — A bathhouse business is planning to expand into the eastern part of Sacramento County after signing a lease for a new space in Folsom. Asha Urban Baths will take over 9611 Greenback Lane, previously occupied by Scott's Seafood. The space in Folsom is 6,389 square feet.
FOLSOM, CA
ktbb.com

Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: ‘Get out now’

There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville using aquifer storage to retain excess water from storms

ROSEVILLE — With each storm, there's a similar question as area reservoirs release excess water: why are we getting rid of what we need?Most local dams release water as a means of flood control with the expectation that more storms will come later in the year. But that still doesn't change the base of the question of how we hold onto all this excess water. A piece of that answer may be in Roseville. "The future of California water is underneath our feet," said Ryan Ojakian who works in government affairs for the Regional Water Authority. Every raindrop counts in California, and...
ROSEVILLE, CA
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Finding The ‘Missing Middle’ Housing In Sacramento

Statistically speaking, Dumitru Cucicea has something of a rare asset in Sacramento. Cucicea, a developer who does work in the local region as well as Napa and Berkeley, built a duplex in 2020 around North Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights and Robla neighborhoods. All in all, it was a smooth experience, even if Cucicea built his duplex near Rio Linda and Marysville boulevards on a block that wasn’t previously loaded with this type of housing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

SMUD dealing with a massive power outage

If you woke up this morning without power, you are not alone. Saturday night’s heavy wind and rains caused a massive power outage in the SMUD service area with over 320,000 SMUD customers without power due to 705 outages as of 5:30 am on Sunday. Rio Linda is the hardest hit with over 50,000 without power. SMUD lists almost 19,000 in the East Elk Grove area, but outages in Florin and South Sacramento are also affecting Elk Grove residents.
ELK GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy