Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
Storm leaves 300,000 without power across the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — A storm that hit the Sacramento area Saturday night into early Sunday morning left over 300,000 people without power across the region due to high winds downing trees and powerlines. As of 8:30 a.m., Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) restored power to some residents, however, over 275,000 residents still do not have power. […]
Evacuation centers open for people and livestock in Sacramento County
(KTXL) — With the first of two strong storm systems making their way into the Sacramento region Saturday evening, evacuation centers have been opened for residents and their livestock. At around 3:30 p.m., the county said they “are anticipating that this next wave of storms will result in evacuation orders” and provided a list of […]
Woman dies after tree falls on her in Sacramento
(KTXL) — A woman died after a tree fell on her near North 5th Street in Sacramento on Saturday evening. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Sacramento Fire Department arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a traumatic injury on the levee near the American River and North 5th Street. When firefighters arrived, […]
Emergency crews rush to remove fallen trees ahead of a return of extreme weather
SACRAMENTO - Northern California residents are bracing for more rain and wind as communities pause during widespread storm cleanup from back-to-back winter storms.After dawn, people living in Midtown Sacramento awoke to find cars crushed by streets with roadblocks on busy streets. All evidence mother nature had roared through overnight.Near 23rd and I street, spectators watched tree removal companies tackle debris."To see a big tree like this and this right here and leaning on the house - I would never think I'd see anything like this," said Christopher Tolbert.A supply of contractors and equipment runs thin after responding to multiple rounds...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
Where do Sacramento’s main highways take you if you don’t stop driving?
(KTXL) — The Highways and freeways that converge in the Sacramento Metropolitan area can take travelers to different states and even the farthest parts of the contiguous United States. According to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Office, Sacramento has four major highways including Interstate 5, I-80, U.S. Highway 50, and State Route 99. For […]
What's open, What's closed: Northern California schools' responses to winter storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — An onslaught of rain and wind devastated many communities across Northern California over the past number of days, however even more is expected heading into Monday. Early Sunday morning, heavy winds and rain toppled trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people across...
Asha Urban Baths expands to Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — A bathhouse business is planning to expand into the eastern part of Sacramento County after signing a lease for a new space in Folsom. Asha Urban Baths will take over 9611 Greenback Lane, previously occupied by Scott's Seafood. The space in Folsom is 6,389 square feet.
Nearly 134k customers without power in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power outages surged late Saturday night in the Sacramento area, according to SMUD. The utility showed more than 133,000 customers are impacted as of 11:50 p.m. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
The Sacramento weir has helped the capital city avoid flooding for more than 100 years
(KTXL) — During Sacramento’s centuries-long history of battling flood waters, inhabitants have devised nearly every possible method of slowing or diverting water, and one of those methods is using the Sacramento Weir. Completed in 1916, the more than 1,900-foot long weir featuring 48 gates sits along the west bank of the Sacramento River about three […]
Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: ‘Get out now’
There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
Roseville using aquifer storage to retain excess water from storms
ROSEVILLE — With each storm, there's a similar question as area reservoirs release excess water: why are we getting rid of what we need?Most local dams release water as a means of flood control with the expectation that more storms will come later in the year. But that still doesn't change the base of the question of how we hold onto all this excess water. A piece of that answer may be in Roseville. "The future of California water is underneath our feet," said Ryan Ojakian who works in government affairs for the Regional Water Authority. Every raindrop counts in California, and...
This is not the first time Sacramento started the New Year with storms and flooding
(KTXL) — As the Sacramento region recovers from another violent winter storm with more on the way, it could bring to mind similar storms that have hit the area in recent decades. Sacramento has had a centuries long battle against flooding and is at the greatest risk of flooding of any major city in the […]
RAW: CA: SACRAMENTO STORM PREPS/FIRE CAPT-DANGEROUS
Fire capt warns of new dangerous storm to hit area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
Finding The ‘Missing Middle’ Housing In Sacramento
Statistically speaking, Dumitru Cucicea has something of a rare asset in Sacramento. Cucicea, a developer who does work in the local region as well as Napa and Berkeley, built a duplex in 2020 around North Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights and Robla neighborhoods. All in all, it was a smooth experience, even if Cucicea built his duplex near Rio Linda and Marysville boulevards on a block that wasn’t previously loaded with this type of housing.
Northern California storm: A look at levee damage in south Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Mud, money, water, and time. Those are all the things Reclamation District 800 in south Sacramento is currently fighting. Crews have been working around the clock to repair levee breaches and they say this is the worst levee break they have seen in decades. ABC10's Alex...
SMUD dealing with a massive power outage
If you woke up this morning without power, you are not alone. Saturday night’s heavy wind and rains caused a massive power outage in the SMUD service area with over 320,000 SMUD customers without power due to 705 outages as of 5:30 am on Sunday. Rio Linda is the hardest hit with over 50,000 without power. SMUD lists almost 19,000 in the East Elk Grove area, but outages in Florin and South Sacramento are also affecting Elk Grove residents.
