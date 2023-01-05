Read full article on original website
Gonzaga rewind: Nolan Hickman’s heroics and Zags get physical in comeback win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Leavey Center’s capacity is listed at 4,200, but attendance surpassed that figure with perhaps 350 standing in the aisles to witness Saturday’s thriller between Gonzaga and Santa Clara. Santa Clara opened student housing early so students could attend the showdown against the...
Gonzaga continues climb in AP rankings to No. 8 after 2-0 WCC road trip
There have been nine Associated Press college basketball polls in the current regular season, and Gonzaga has changed positions every week. The Zags slipped early in three straight polls from No. 2 to No. 18 after suffering three losses. They’ve since won nine straight games and moved up each of the last five weeks.
Recap and highlights: No. 9 Gonzaga beats another conference foe in dramatic fashion, outlasts Santa Clara 81-76
For the second time in as many games, Gonzaga played a dramatic conference road game to the wire. Rasir Bolton played hero during Thursday's win over San Francisco. Tonight it was Nolan Hickman's turn. Hickman scored a career-high 20 points and gave Gonzaga the lead for good with a step-back...
Ranked 20th in AP poll, Gonzaga women lead the nation in foul shooting
The Gonzaga women have seen this before, and it’s almost sure to happen again. For the third time this season the Zags swept a weekend series, yet either dropped a spot in the subsequent Associated Press poll or were leapfrogged by Power 5 school. This week, the Zags remained...
Rain, rain, isn't going away! Not yet, anyways.
The rain and mountain snow are headed out of the Inland Northwest Sunday night but will be back in no time bringing more showers to the region. Kicking off the work week, Monday is going to be another wet day in Spokane and across much of the state, as well as northern Idaho. There’s a chance of rain, mixed with some snow, before noon – after this, rain. Mostly throughout the day. Grab that umbrella!
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office requests help locating teen runaway
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. 15-year-old Kaelyn Tye is 5' 3", 130 pounds with sandy hair and green eyes. She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing red plaid pajama pants, a black shirt and a necklace. If...
Spokane Valley High School Lacrosse Club raises money disposing Christmas trees
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - For five years, the Spokane Valley High School Lacrosse Club has been collecting and disposing Christmas trees to raise money for their program. This year the club collected 125 Christmas tress in two weekends helping them towards their goal of purchasing new jerseys for the club.
New Spokane boutique, Simple Wildflower, offers permanent jewelry
A new local boutique, Simple Wildflower, recently opened its doors in downtown Spokane. While customers can find stylish clothes and accessories, the main draw is their permanent jewelry. To find out more, visit their website: Simple Wildflower.
Nearly 90 animals rescued from Pend Oreille home, some ready for adoption
PEND OREILLE, Wash. - On Dec. 16, Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO) set out to conduct what they believed would be a routine animal welfare investigation. Deputies headed to the residence south of Ione, expecting only a half-dozen animals to be involved. However, a search of the property turned up nearly 90 animals, some of which were already dead.
