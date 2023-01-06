ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

NY sees a 30% spike in COVID deaths in December, most since early 2022

COVID deaths in New York state spiked 30% last month — to the highest tally since early 2022 — nearly three years after the virus first ravaged the state, a Post analysis shows. There were 915 deaths linked to coronavirus and its variants in the Empire State in December — about 30 a day — compared with 664 deaths in November. The monthly death toll hit levels unseen since since February 2022, The Post review of state Health Department data found — and comes despite widely available vaccines and antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19. Public health experts said the rising rate is proof COVID can...
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
wearebuffalo.net

Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023

As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

Investments in nursing programs looking to fill staffing gaps

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Thursday afternoon. The Senate Majority leader, who also represents New York in the United States Senate, announced significant investments into local nursing programs in our region, amongst other federal support he is bringing to the area. Maria...
ALBANY, NY
CBS New York

Mental health days off from school may soon become a reality in New York

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Lawmakers in New York state are considering joining a dozen other states that allow students to take mental health days off from school.The proposal is expected to be introduced this month in Albany. The intention is to make emotional wellness a health priority.The stresses of growing up, amplified by the isolation of the pandemic, have created a generation of anxiety and depression, with suicide on the rise.In South Huntington, Walt Whitman High School now offers students counseling at a nearby urgent care center, removing the stigma of asking for help."Students who are kind of maybe struggling and may...
NEW YORK STATE
localsyr.com

New covid subvariant “more infectious,” Bivalent booster encouraged

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest omicron subvariant has been dubbed XBB1.5. Counties have stopped reporting local data on covid. According to New York State, as of January 5, the region’s average percent positive is 7.2 percent. Over the past 24 hours, 36 deaths reported statewide. If...
96.1 The Eagle

Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents

An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update January 6

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...

