PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Lawmakers in New York state are considering joining a dozen other states that allow students to take mental health days off from school.The proposal is expected to be introduced this month in Albany. The intention is to make emotional wellness a health priority.The stresses of growing up, amplified by the isolation of the pandemic, have created a generation of anxiety and depression, with suicide on the rise.In South Huntington, Walt Whitman High School now offers students counseling at a nearby urgent care center, removing the stigma of asking for help."Students who are kind of maybe struggling and may...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO