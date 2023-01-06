Read full article on original website
NY sees a 30% spike in COVID deaths in December, most since early 2022
COVID deaths in New York state spiked 30% last month — to the highest tally since early 2022 — nearly three years after the virus first ravaged the state, a Post analysis shows. There were 915 deaths linked to coronavirus and its variants in the Empire State in December — about 30 a day — compared with 664 deaths in November. The monthly death toll hit levels unseen since since February 2022, The Post review of state Health Department data found — and comes despite widely available vaccines and antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19. Public health experts said the rising rate is proof COVID can...
The new highly contagious XBB.1.5 coronavirus (COVID-19) variant has become the most predominant strain of the virus circulating in New York state, according to the state Health Department. The department is advising all New Yorkers 6 months and older to get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccination to protect themselves...
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally, I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
COVID-19: Subvariant XBB Rapidly Spreading Statewide, Prompting NY Health Department Warning
As the new COVID-19 variant named XBB.1.5 rapidly spreads through New York, officials are urging people to receive their booster shots to protect themselves. Earlier Report - COVID-19: Subvariant XBB Accounts For 70% Of Tristate NY Cases, Sparking Concerns Of New WaveThe variant, w…
NY nursing homes are in financial crisis. Our seniors deserve better (Guest Opinion)
Janet Dauley Altwarg, director of the Long Term Care Executive Council of Central New York (LTCEC of CNY), and Jack Pease, chair of the LTCEC and administrator at Loretto, write on behalf of the council’s members listed at the end of this commentary. Nursing homes across New York state...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Thursday afternoon. The Senate Majority leader, who also represents New York in the United States Senate, announced significant investments into local nursing programs in our region, amongst other federal support he is bringing to the area. Maria...
Mental health days off from school may soon become a reality in New York
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Lawmakers in New York state are considering joining a dozen other states that allow students to take mental health days off from school.The proposal is expected to be introduced this month in Albany. The intention is to make emotional wellness a health priority.The stresses of growing up, amplified by the isolation of the pandemic, have created a generation of anxiety and depression, with suicide on the rise.In South Huntington, Walt Whitman High School now offers students counseling at a nearby urgent care center, removing the stigma of asking for help."Students who are kind of maybe struggling and may...
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest omicron subvariant has been dubbed XBB1.5. Counties have stopped reporting local data on covid. According to New York State, as of January 5, the region’s average percent positive is 7.2 percent. Over the past 24 hours, 36 deaths reported statewide. If...
Many will be surprised to learn that many hospitals continue to enforce restrictions on family visitation introduced during the Covid era. This is despite a letter issued by Governor Kathy Hochul one year ago that these restrictions were to be phased out. “A patient has the legal right to have...
COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...
