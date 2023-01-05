Read full article on original website
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'JUST COULDN'T BUY ONE'
What was talked about following an OT loss to the Blackhawks. "For the most part, we controlled possession and controlled the shot statistic, and got volume and got quality shots, but like I said, goaltender stood on his head and made some saves and they cashed in on some key opportunities."
NHL
Canadiens rally past Blues to end 7-game slide
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens trailed three times before rallying for their first win in eight games, 5-4 against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday. Josh Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period, and Joel Armia scored two of three tying goals for Montreal (16-21-3), which ended an 0-6-1 skid, its longest of the season. Jake Allen made 18 saves.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs
Facing a tough test in their quest for five straight wins, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7) will host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg
"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
NHL
'THIS IS SO SICK'
CHICAGO - There are some buildings - like this one - that take your breath way. Most of us can only imagine what it's like to stand at centre ice here, before the 19,717 seats that make it one of the NHL's largest. While the next step, certainly, is getting...
NHL
Recap: Canes Suffer Shootout Loss To Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes dropped a third consecutive result Saturday afternoon, falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a shootout. Turning to Antti Raanta in net after Pyotr Kochetkov had started the team's two most recent contests, the veteran netminder was needed in the opening moments to keep the game scoreless. Arguably the best chance for either side in the opening frame, the save played a big part in eventually sending the contest to the second period scoreless.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 9
* David Pastrnak pocketed 3-1-4 and climbed the Bruins' all-time lists for 30-goal seasons, hat tricks and game-opening tallies. * The Central Division-leading Stars defeated the Panthers to maintain their one-point lead on the Jets, who prevailed in a turbulent clash with the Canucks to remain at cruising altitude. *...
NHL
Makar, Avalanche rally to defeat Oilers in OT, end skid at 5
EDMONTON -- Cale Makar scored 2:09 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche ended a five-game skid with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Makar scored on an individual rush, shooting the puck over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. Makar and Nathan...
NHL
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
NHL
Hughes on a Goal-Scoring Heater | FEATURE
The Devils star center has 19 goals in his past 20 games and a new career-high 26 total halfway through the season. Jack Hughes held the puck along the right wall. With a hard snap of his stick, he whipped the rubber across the ice to the opposite point and to the stick of defenseman Ryan Graves. Hughes drifted toward the faceoff dot undetected by the Rangers.
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated
Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Capitals Loan Aliaksei Protas to Hershey
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas, 22, has recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in 41 games with Washington this season. The 6'6", 235-pound forward...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Panthers: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Florida on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Sunday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers at American Airlines Center. Game 41: Dallas Stars (23-11-6, 52 points) vs. Florida Panthers (18-18-4, 40 points)
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues are seeing players up and down the lineup step up in big ways as they finished 3-1-0 on their first road trip of 2023. Thomas Greiss was the most recent, starting his first game since Dec. 20 and earning his 16th career shutout - and first as a Blue - to beat the division-rival Minnesota Wild on Sunday.
NHL
Saros stellar again, Predators shut out Senators
OTTAWA -- Juuse Saros made 38 saves for the Nashville Predators in a 3-0 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday. It was Saros' first shutout this season and 19th in the NHL. "I felt good out there, mostly," Saros said. "I had a lot of...
