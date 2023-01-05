ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

fightinghawks.com

Late Free Throw Allows SDSU to Escape UND, 60-59

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Despite leading for the first 30 minutes of the contest, North Dakota suffered a 60-59 decision to South Dakota State inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Saturday afternoon. The Jackrabbits (8-9, 3-2 SL) trailed by 15 points before intermission but went on a 25-5...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Whiskey Myers coming to Grand Forks this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 is already an exciting year for music fans in the Valley as yet another concert has been announced for later this summer. The Texas-based country rock band announced Monday they have added the Alerus Center to their 2023 tour that kicks off next month. Joining the genre-bending band across varying dates are Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, with additional acts to be announced. Whiskey Myers will be stopping at Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Tuesday, July 25th.
GRAND FORKS, ND
740thefan.com

Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes

LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
BUFFALO, MN
KX News

These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
CASS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF Business News: concerts…coffee & recalls

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in more than three months last week, reflecting a still-robust job market despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The Labor Department reports applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 31 fell by 19,000 to 204,000.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks PD investigating body found

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man after his body was discovered near Red River High School. Officers were called out the the southeast side of the school just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GFPD investigating parking lot death

Grand Forks police have identified the body of a 63-year old man found deceased near the Red River High School on Sunday. The department says foul play is not suspected in the death of William McGee of Grand Forks. Officers were sent to 2211 17th Avenue South just after 9:30...
GRAND FORKS, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Grand Forks

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Grand Forks, ND-MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GRAND FORKS, ND

