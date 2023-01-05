Read full article on original website
fightinghawks.com
Late Free Throw Allows SDSU to Escape UND, 60-59
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Despite leading for the first 30 minutes of the contest, North Dakota suffered a 60-59 decision to South Dakota State inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Saturday afternoon. The Jackrabbits (8-9, 3-2 SL) trailed by 15 points before intermission but went on a 25-5...
valleynewslive.com
Whiskey Myers coming to Grand Forks this summer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 is already an exciting year for music fans in the Valley as yet another concert has been announced for later this summer. The Texas-based country rock band announced Monday they have added the Alerus Center to their 2023 tour that kicks off next month. Joining the genre-bending band across varying dates are Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, with additional acts to be announced. Whiskey Myers will be stopping at Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Tuesday, July 25th.
740thefan.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
KNOX News Radio
GF Business News: concerts…coffee & recalls
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in more than three months last week, reflecting a still-robust job market despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The Labor Department reports applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 31 fell by 19,000 to 204,000.
valleynewslive.com
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigating parking lot death
Grand Forks police have identified the body of a 63-year old man found deceased near the Red River High School on Sunday. The department says foul play is not suspected in the death of William McGee of Grand Forks. Officers were sent to 2211 17th Avenue South just after 9:30...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Grand Forks
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Grand Forks, ND-MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kvrr.com
Buxton, North Dakota Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Attack in Emerado
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Buxton, North Dakota man is charged with attempted murder after restraining a woman inside her mobile home in Emerado while it was on fire. Court documents show 29-year-old Jeffery Mundis tried to strangle Ashley Johnson on New Year’s Eve before she got away.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County residents can still score 5% discount by paying real estate taxes by February 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for Cass County says real estate taxes for 2022 can be paid through February 15th 2023, with the 5% discount allowed. Tax payments can be made online, in-person at the Finance Office, by check through the mail, or dropped off in the secure drop box in front of the Courthouse at 211 9th Street South in Fargo.
