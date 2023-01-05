Lloyd West, Jr., 82 of Montgomery City, died on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Boone Hospital and Clinics in Columbia, surrounded by family. Lloyd LaVern West, Jr. was born on September 11, 1940 in Hayes Center, Neb., to Lloyd LaVern West and Louise Goulette West. After graduating from high school, he served in the United States Marines from January 30, 1959 until February 21, 1963. Lloyd married Karala Kitchen on August 19, 1967 in Puxico (Stoddard County). They were married for over 55 wonderful years.

