The Australian: Michelle Gunn becomes Murdoch-owned newspaper’s first female editor-in-chief

The Australian has promoted the paper’s editor, Michelle Gunn, to editor-in-chief, the first woman to take on the top role.

News Corp Australasia’s executive chairman, Michael Miller, announced Gunn’s appointment on Friday.

“Michelle is an outstanding journalist and editor. Her leadership and deep understanding of The Australian’s relationship with its audience will ensure its trusted and news-breaking journalism sets the national news agenda,” Miller said in a statement.

Gunn said she was honoured and looked forward to embracing the challenges.

She replaces Chris Dore, who suddenly left the job after four years in November following an incident at a Wall Street Journal event in California in October. Staff were blindsided by the sudden departure at the time, which News Corp had said was due to personal health issues.

Gunn began her career as a cadet journalist at the News Corp publication based at Holt Street in Surry Hills, and had been the editor of the Australian since 2020. Prior to that, Gunn was editor of the Weekend Australian for eight years.

Gunn was a social affairs reporter and national chief of staff before taking over the Weekend Australian under the former editor-in-chief, Chris Mitchell.

Gunn was the first person to be in charge of both the weekday and weekend papers, and all the digital platforms at the Australian.

In Gunn’s place as editor, News Corp has appointed Kelvin Healey, editor of the Saturday Courier-Mail and the Sunday Mail in Brisbane.

News Corp also announced on Friday the establishment of an editorial board for the Australian, led by former editor-in-chief and current Sky News Australia chief executive Paul Whittaker. News Corp said the board will be an “active forum” for Whittaker and the Australian’s leadership team to “guide coverage and develop editorial direction and opportunities”.

Whittaker said the board followed a “strong collaboration between the Australian and Sky News Australia in talent sharing and groundbreaking content creation that has brought record readership and viewership”.

The circumstances of Dore’s departure from the Australian came just weeks before Whittaker sacked host Chris Smith over alleged drunken treatment of women at a Sydney venue after a Sky News Christmas party.