City officials spoke about what’s next for Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland held a news conference Saturday morning to give an update on the boil water notice that affected thousands of residents in Midland County. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton made it official and declared that the boil water notice was finally lifted. He praised the...
West Texas City Lifts Boil-Water Order For 131K Residents
(AP) — Officials in a West Texas city have lifted an order that had called for its more than 131,000 residents to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order in Midland was lifted Saturday. It had been in effect since Thursday. The city says water quality test results it sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.
City of Midland boil water notice rescinded
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice.
Traffic Alert: MPD warns drivers to avoid Midkiff, Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Midkiff and Andrews. This warning comes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and should last around a couple of hours. The City of Midland says water crews are working in the area.
NOTICE! Here Are The Locations Of The 4 Water Distribution Sites In Midland
Yesterday afternoon around 2 pm, the City of Midland issued a boil water notice due to a water main break. Midland residents watched their local news and relied on social media to get answers to some concerning questions. Can we drink the water? Can we bathe in the water? Should we give tap water to our dogs and so on and so forth? These were all perfectly logical questions to which the city was prepared with answers.
Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
Local business gives away water to Midlanders in need
MIDLAND, Texas — Big Horn Supply is doing their part to help out during the boil water notice in Midland. The local business, which is a construction supply company in Midland, normally sells pallets of water in its story off I-20. However, on Thursday the owners decided to give...
Check Out The Details About Par 3 Suites Coming To Midland, Owned By Parent Company Top Golf
It's about time! There have been rumors and requests that someone would put in some kind of golf activity like Top Golf or something like it. According to Maybe In Midland-Odessa Par 3 Suites is coming to Midland. Par 3 Suites is an affiliate of Top Tracer, which is owned by Top Golf.
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
What You Need To Know! Midland’s Boil Water Notice
Yesterday afternoon city officials in Midland issues a Boil Water Notice, meaning city water was not safe to use without being boiled, this does include RO water as well. As you can imagine there was a run on the bank with water at local stores. If you are in need of water, the city has set up several distribution centers in Midland beginning in the early afternoon today. Those locations are Stonegate Fellowship, MLK Center on Butternut Lane, First Baptist Church on Garfield, and Midland College Chap Center.
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23: A cold front will arrive early on Saturday morning with cooler temperatures and a little bit in the way of gusty winds. Overall...the weekend looks nice...sunny and seasonable as high pressure will build in behind the front. Spring-like conditions will continue into next week.
What’s Happening at Faudree Rd. and Hwy 191? A $32 Million Widening Project
New Year, New Faudree Road in East Odessa. Tuesday began the Faudree Road Project to widen the road north of Hwy 191. According to NewsWest 9, This project is expected to take two years to complete but it will expand the current two lanes of Faudree Road. to a five-lane road with one of those lanes being a left turn lane from Hwy 191 north to Yukon Road.
BASIN BITES: Cowboy Prime opens as Midland’s first fine-dining steakhouse
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a true culinary experience, head out to Cowboy Prime. “We’re a meat-centric restaurant focused on bringing the best of Texas to Midland,” said Antonio Votta, Regional Culinary Director of Felipe Armenta Restaurants. The restaurant is located in Ally Village in the same spot where Butter used to […]
Famous Friday Night Lights High School Football Star Boobie Miles Arrested
ABILENE, TX – Former Permian Panther and star from the popular movie and TV series 'Friday Night Lights' was arrested in Abilene on Thursday after he failed to register as a sex offender. According to multiple reports, on Jan. 5, 2022, James "Boobie" Miles, 52, of Odessa, was arrested...
West Texas man sentenced to 12 years for fentanyl distribution
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl. In late 2021, agents with the DEA received information that Jesus Arevalo, 44, received and distributed cocaine and fentanyl in the Midland-Odessa region. The DEA and FBI opened a joint investigation through which undercover agents made multiple purchases of pills containing fentanyl from Arevalo.
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
Odessa man accused in hit and run crash on New Year’s Day
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two vehicles in a parking lot before leaving the scene. Macario Hinojos, 29, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. According to an affidavit, […]
Odessan among 57 others accused of drug, alcohol related offenses on NYE
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on New Year’s Eve after investigators said she was caught behind the wheel after a night drinking. Kimberly Alvarado, 25, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to an Odessa Police Department report, on December 31, a woman driving a red Mustang exited a parking lot […]
Teen charged with Capital Murder in death of 15-year-old
Editor’s note: The age of the victim was originally stated as 14, per information released from law enforcement. ECSO now said the victim was 15. ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen in connection with a murder that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been charged with Capital […]
