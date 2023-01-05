ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: Jan. 6 is Día de los Reyes Magos in Mexico and Latin America. Here's how we celebrate.

By Carlos Figueroa Beltran, Guillermo Munro Palacio
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDVM6_0k5Jermt00
Mexican baker, Amanda Estrella makes special Rosca bread for Three Kings Day on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in San Diego, CA. Amanda operates a cottage bakery called Pan Del Barrio that specializes in bread and pastries. (Jarrod Valliere / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Figueroa Beltran is a lecturer at San Diego State University at the Center for Latin American Studies and a volunteer for the House of Mexico. He lives in San Diego. Munro Palacio is a writer, historian and screenwriter who lives in San Diego.

Have you ever heard of the “Guadalupe-Reyes Marathon”? This is the period from Dec. 12 — which is the day many Mexicans celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe — to Jan. 6 — commonly known as Día de los Reyes Magos in Mexico and other Latin American countries. Many of us call it a marathon because of the 26 days of holiday celebrations!

The celebration of Día de los Reyes Magos is based on a biblical story. The story says the Three Wise Men or Magi known as Gaspar, Balthasar and Melchior traveled by horse, camel and elephant through the desert, guided by a bright star and bringing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to baby Jesus, who was born in Bethlehem.

Jan. 6 is known as the Epiphany, and it concludes the 12 days of Christmas. It’s the celebration of baby Jesus’ baptism. This day is celebrated in many forms, but one very common celebration is inviting friends and family to eat the rosca de Reyes — an oval cake adorned with dried fruits with hidden plastic babies throughout. This cake is also known as “the three kings cake.”

The origin of the Rosca de Reyes is a tradition that began in the 14th century in France before spreading to Spain and later to Mexico during the conquest.

The oval shape of the cake represents the infinite circle of love for God. The crystallized dried fruits that adorn the bread symbolize the jewels embedded in the crowns of the Magi, and the hidden dolls represent baby Jesus hiding from King Herod’s troops who were in search of all children under the age of 2.

In Mexico, there is also a tradition that whoever finds a figure of the baby Jesus must take care of it until Feb. 2, which is yet another celebration called Día de La Candelaria. The holder of baby Jesus must offer tamales and hot chocolate during this celebration.

In addition to eating the rosca, on the eve of Jan. 6, many families follow the tradition that says the Three Wise Men will bring gifts to children, just like with Jesus of Nazareth.

The children must write a letter to the Three Kings indicating what gifts they want for that day and must explain why they deserve them. Children must leave their shoes by the window or door; they also put sweets, food and water to feed the Three Kings and their animals. The next day, the children find presents and gifts next to their shoes.

Anyone can partake in this fun celebration of cutting into the rosca de Reyes; you don’t need to be of the Christian faith to partake in the festivities.

You can find a rosca in any Latino supermarket or panadería and enjoy it with hot chocolate.

Who knows? Maybe you will find the baby Jesus and have another fiesta on Feb. 2 for Día de la Candelaria. But that’s a story for another day.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

10 Things About Jorge Carrillo

“Cada cabeza es un mundo.” (Spanish) Translation: “Every mind is a world unto itself.”. As farm workers in the 1950s and 1960s, Jorge Carrillo’s family endured terrible living and working conditions. Jorge knew that education was a way out for him. Jorge graduated from UC San Diego and went on to law school at Stanford. Jorge used his law degree to improve conditions for farm workers and help them gain more control over their lives and livelihoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
SAN DIEGO, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

While the Rest of California Struggles, San Diego Excels with Housing Program

San Diego faces the same problems as many other cities in California—high housing costs, low vacancy rates, full shelters. But unlike other cities in California, San Diego has had significant success in housing people through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) program. Introduced...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Escondido 7-11 clerk writes on his experiences

“Then these three guys come and I’m still on the phone with the dispatcher. And they’re standin’ there — with the gun and the burritos — and she goes, ‘Well, do you still want us to send somebody out?’’ (April 12, 1990)
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
worth.com

One Spa Delivering More than a Weekend Getaway

Following a winding road through the scenic coastal hills of San Marcos, CA, one finds that the destination entrance has no identifying name, just the numerical address. Only after the gate ​silently ​opens do you recognize you’ve entered the Golden Door. Walking across a seasonal brook on a wide wooden bridge, you are embraced by the tranquility of expansive immaculate Japanese gardens, antique sculptured lanterns, waterfalls, streams, Zen rock gardens with sand groomed into mesmerizing designs, koi ponds, and charming buildings designed in the original theme of a Japanese country inn.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Person Stabbed to Death in East Village Area of San Diego

A person died after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego Sunday around 7:26 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The suspect...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
122K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy