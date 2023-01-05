Opinion: Jan. 6 is Día de los Reyes Magos in Mexico and Latin America. Here's how we celebrate.

Mexican baker, Amanda Estrella makes special Rosca bread for Three Kings Day on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in San Diego, CA. Amanda operates a cottage bakery called Pan Del Barrio that specializes in bread and pastries. (Jarrod Valliere / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Figueroa Beltran is a lecturer at San Diego State University at the Center for Latin American Studies and a volunteer for the House of Mexico. He lives in San Diego. Munro Palacio is a writer, historian and screenwriter who lives in San Diego.

Have you ever heard of the “Guadalupe-Reyes Marathon”? This is the period from Dec. 12 — which is the day many Mexicans celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe — to Jan. 6 — commonly known as Día de los Reyes Magos in Mexico and other Latin American countries. Many of us call it a marathon because of the 26 days of holiday celebrations!

The celebration of Día de los Reyes Magos is based on a biblical story. The story says the Three Wise Men or Magi known as Gaspar, Balthasar and Melchior traveled by horse, camel and elephant through the desert, guided by a bright star and bringing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to baby Jesus, who was born in Bethlehem.

Jan. 6 is known as the Epiphany, and it concludes the 12 days of Christmas. It’s the celebration of baby Jesus’ baptism. This day is celebrated in many forms, but one very common celebration is inviting friends and family to eat the rosca de Reyes — an oval cake adorned with dried fruits with hidden plastic babies throughout. This cake is also known as “the three kings cake.”

The origin of the Rosca de Reyes is a tradition that began in the 14th century in France before spreading to Spain and later to Mexico during the conquest.

The oval shape of the cake represents the infinite circle of love for God. The crystallized dried fruits that adorn the bread symbolize the jewels embedded in the crowns of the Magi, and the hidden dolls represent baby Jesus hiding from King Herod’s troops who were in search of all children under the age of 2.

In Mexico, there is also a tradition that whoever finds a figure of the baby Jesus must take care of it until Feb. 2, which is yet another celebration called Día de La Candelaria. The holder of baby Jesus must offer tamales and hot chocolate during this celebration.

In addition to eating the rosca, on the eve of Jan. 6, many families follow the tradition that says the Three Wise Men will bring gifts to children, just like with Jesus of Nazareth.

The children must write a letter to the Three Kings indicating what gifts they want for that day and must explain why they deserve them. Children must leave their shoes by the window or door; they also put sweets, food and water to feed the Three Kings and their animals. The next day, the children find presents and gifts next to their shoes.

Anyone can partake in this fun celebration of cutting into the rosca de Reyes; you don’t need to be of the Christian faith to partake in the festivities.

You can find a rosca in any Latino supermarket or panadería and enjoy it with hot chocolate.

Who knows? Maybe you will find the baby Jesus and have another fiesta on Feb. 2 for Día de la Candelaria. But that’s a story for another day.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .