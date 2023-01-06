There’s no mistaking the joy and enthusiasm that Jorge Tro brings to the job each day as Canby’s police chief. Tro’s introduction to the top law enforcement position in the city didn’t come very long ago, but it certainly occurred at a unique time in the city’s (and state’s) history. Tro was introduced as Canby’s new police chief on April 1, 2021, smack in the heart of the pandemic. To say it has been an interesting journey from there would be an understatement. But his pride in the way his department handled things through the start of 2023 clearly brings him a sense of pride.

