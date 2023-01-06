ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

The Oregonian

Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?

The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Former Multnomah County Animal Services staff, volunteers say deep-rooted problems have led to years of animal neglect

Long before Multnomah County Animal Services officials announced last week that they would temporarily stop accepting strays and lost pets, the shelter was struggling to provide basic care to animals in its custody. The division announced last week that staffing shortages and a seasonal spike in strays around the holidays...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Cops

There’s no mistaking the joy and enthusiasm that Jorge Tro brings to the job each day as Canby’s police chief. Tro’s introduction to the top law enforcement position in the city didn’t come very long ago, but it certainly occurred at a unique time in the city’s (and state’s) history. Tro was introduced as Canby’s new police chief on April 1, 2021, smack in the heart of the pandemic. To say it has been an interesting journey from there would be an understatement. But his pride in the way his department handled things through the start of 2023 clearly brings him a sense of pride.
CANBY, OR
kptv.com

New West Linn mayor is youngest in city’s history

WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - He’s the new mayor of West Linn and the youngest in the city’s history. Rory Bialostosky, 23, was sworn in Tuesday after the former mayor, Jules Walters, resigned to serve at the state capital. But he’s no stranger to politics. He served as president of the West Linn City Council since being elected into office in 2020 at the age of 20. Since then, he’s established solid relationships with those inside and outside of city hall.
WEST LINN, OR
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Four Oregon districts get $20 million to hire school mental health staff

Three Oregon school districts and an education service district have received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more mental health staff. The Douglas Education Service District, which serves 13 school districts in Douglas County in southwest Oregon, will get more than $6.8 million, the largest of the grants. Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will receive more than $5.5 million, Corbett School District east of Portland will get nearly $5 million and Phoenix-Talent schools in southern Oregon will get more than $2.6 million. The money will be distributed over five years.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Let’s go eat absurdly inexpensive Cantonese food at Fortune BBQ

Congee aficionados will have a slight sense of déjà vu visiting Fortune BBQ, a new Southeast 82nd Avenue restaurant specializing in Cantonese roast meats, noodle soups and rice porridge. That’s because Fortune owner Corina Wang spent the past 12 years delivering steaming bowls of congee and savory crullers at Kenny’s Noodle House, the Powell Boulevard destination just a couple of miles to the south.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’

Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to  take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

