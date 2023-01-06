Read full article on original website
This 1959 El Camino Is Selling At No Reserve at GAA's February Auction
Grab this rare and fully restored Tri-Power muscle car pickup before it’s gone. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348ci V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
Jake Brakes: How Do They Work, and Are They Illegal?
Here's what you need to know about Jake brakes, including how they work, if they're legal, and whether they affect a truck's engine. The post Jake Brakes: How Do They Work, and Are They Illegal? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
This Six-Rotor Mazda RX-7 Will Make You Plug Your Ears and Grin
@p.p.r.e. on InstagramLike the voice of a god, this mega-rotary deafens its listeners and drives them mad. In a good way, of course.
RideApart
Harley Poised To Present New And Returning Models In 2023
Harley-Davidson is in the final planning stages for its big announcement on January 18, 2023. In addition to outlining its 120th-anniversary Homecoming event, the Motor Company will also roll out new-for-2023 models. If you simply can’t wait for the official announcement, Harley’s latest regulatory submissions provide a sneak peek at some of the tricks the company has up its sleeve.
BMW Drives Right Over Toyota Corolla
In a video posted to Instagram, a black BMW sedan is seen driving right over the top of a white Toyota Corolla as the two travel down a freeway. We know this sounds absolutely insane and impossible, and if we’re being honest if the video didn’t exist we wouldn’t believe the story, but there’s solid evidence of the incident.
Light Switch Not Working? Try This.
Walking into a dark or unfamiliar room can be disorienting. Our hands instinctively go to the nearest wall, searching for a light switch. We snap it on, and instantly the room feels familiar again. Light provides safety and comfort while saving us from banging into coffee tables. If you flip...
smallbiztrends.com
Get a Propane Heater to Keep You Warm This Winter
If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Propane heater provides warm radiant heat in places where you may not have a primary heating source like the shed, workshop, garage, or sun porch. Thankfully, propane heaters can make cold winter nights a lot more bearable.
Truth About Cars
Cary's Garage: Bringing an Engine Back From the Dead
I was wondering if you had any good tips and tricks for bringing an old car back to life that’s been sitting for a long time. I’ve read and heard different things, but I want your advice on what you have ever done. Thanks,. Tom. Greetings Tom,. I...
hypebeast.com
Goodyear 90 Percent Sustainable Tires Offer Better Mileage and Range
Building on its 70 percent sustainable prototype tire unveiled last year, at CES 2023 this year, Goodyear returned with an improved design. The new creation is constructed with 90 percent sustainable materials and has already passed Department of Transportation testing, meaning they can already be used on the road. The...
MotorTrend Magazine
Building a 750-HP Ford “Clevor” Engine
Scott Main and team MPG Heads brought a 404-inch, Cleveland-headed, small-block Ford to do battle against the rest of the Small-Block class at the 2016 AMSOIL Engine Masters Challenge Presented by HOT ROD. Scott likes the small-block Ford platform because of its great cylinder-head design and knew he could whip up a stout competitor with some hardcore time on the dyno and by selecting the proper parts. Scott told us that Cylinder Head Innovations (CHI) is always happy to work with engine builders in developing performance packages and the team there "seemed to be the top of the food chain for that rpm range."
Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars
Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
These 10 2022 Trucks Have the Worst Resale Values
It would be nice if all trucks held their value. If you want one that keeps its value, stay from these 10. The post These 10 2022 Trucks Have the Worst Resale Values appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi With Pepsi Logo Shown Being Towed
Tesla officially unveiled its production electric Semi and started deliveries not long ago. PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito Lay were the first to take delivery, and we've heard the beverage company has already had the Semi out on trips. Some people have spotted the Tesla Semi being towed, posted images on social media, and started a bit of a frenzy.
Maple Brothers Is Selling A Beautiful 1960 Corvette
Even new models have to respect this car’s engineering. 1960, the beginning of an era for GM and all of the nation's muscle and sports car builders of that time. You had such vehicles as the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger/Charger. However there is one car that stood out atop the rest as a true icon of American speed. That, of course, was the first generation Corvette.
Ram Launches Truck To Attack Ford, Rivian
To hear most industry experts talk, electric vehicles are the wave of the automotive future. To grab market share, particularly from market leader Tesla, many of the world’s largest car companies are spending billions of dollars on EV manufacturing, development, and promotion. The most promising part of the EV market may be full-sized pickups. Most […]
Top Speed
How This Special Mazda MX-5 Miata Shows That Electric Cars Aren't The Future Just Yet
Government mandates to reduce emissions, environmental concerns, and a public appetite for electric vehicles are signs that the internal combustion engine may be doomed. Reports of the death of gas-powered vehicles however have been highly exaggerated and a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has shown that maybe EVs aren't the future just yet.
thededicatedhouse.com
Pellet Stove Performance Issues and Their Solutions
Hello World! Welcome Friends! In the United States, more and more people are using pellet stoves to heat their homes. Pellet stoves are a great alternative to traditional wood-burning stoves, as they are much more efficient and produce less smoke. However, a few performance issues can occur with pellet stoves, and it is important to know how to solve these problems. In this article, we will discuss the most common performance issues with pellet stoves and their solutions.
Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Camaro Z/28
Don’t miss your chance to put this restored Chevy Camaro into your garage. 1970 was a beautiful time for the classic American muscle and pony cars that we all know and love, from the introduction of the first generation of the Challenger to the iconic second generation of the Firebird and Camaro. Undoubtedly, 1970 created the most remarkable American automotive icons ever to hit the two-lane blacktop. The Camaro, in particular, was determined to make 1970 the year that it separated itself from the Mustang and other competitors to create an entirely new beast. It's safe to say that Chevrolet accomplished this goal quite well. This car epitomizes that furious fight for the minds and hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation. You can now win a fully restored 1970 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Rally Sport when you make a small donation.
msn.com
Best New Pickup Trucks of 2023
Slide 1 of 14: Pickup trucks are hugely popular, and many models offer more off-road and towing capabilities than most people need. The good news is that the resurgence of smaller trucks makes the body style even more accessible pricewise while maintaining a notable amount of versatility and capability. Our editors have put just about every pickup truck sold today through our renowned testing regimen. From performance testing to cargo area measurements and a real-world fuel economy challenge, we do it all. From entry-level work trucks and heavy-duty haulers to hybrid-powered and high-performance models, these pickups are the very best of the breed. Here are the best pickup trucks for other model years: 2021 | 2020 | 2019.
