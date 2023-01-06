ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motorious

This 1959 El Camino Is Selling At No Reserve at GAA's February Auction

Grab this rare and fully restored Tri-Power muscle car pickup before it’s gone. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348ci V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
RideApart

Harley Poised To Present New And Returning Models In 2023

Harley-Davidson is in the final planning stages for its big announcement on January 18, 2023. In addition to outlining its 120th-anniversary Homecoming event, the Motor Company will also roll out new-for-2023 models. If you simply can’t wait for the official announcement, Harley’s latest regulatory submissions provide a sneak peek at some of the tricks the company has up its sleeve.
Motorious

BMW Drives Right Over Toyota Corolla

In a video posted to Instagram, a black BMW sedan is seen driving right over the top of a white Toyota Corolla as the two travel down a freeway. We know this sounds absolutely insane and impossible, and if we’re being honest if the video didn’t exist we wouldn’t believe the story, but there’s solid evidence of the incident.
Family Handyman

Light Switch Not Working? Try This.

Walking into a dark or unfamiliar room can be disorienting. Our hands instinctively go to the nearest wall, searching for a light switch. We snap it on, and instantly the room feels familiar again. Light provides safety and comfort while saving us from banging into coffee tables. If you flip...
smallbiztrends.com

Get a Propane Heater to Keep You Warm This Winter

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Propane heater provides warm radiant heat in places where you may not have a primary heating source like the shed, workshop, garage, or sun porch. Thankfully, propane heaters can make cold winter nights a lot more bearable.
Truth About Cars

Cary's Garage: Bringing an Engine Back From the Dead

I was wondering if you had any good tips and tricks for bringing an old car back to life that’s been sitting for a long time. I’ve read and heard different things, but I want your advice on what you have ever done. Thanks,. Tom. Greetings Tom,. I...
CARY, IL
hypebeast.com

Goodyear 90 Percent Sustainable Tires Offer Better Mileage and Range

Building on its 70 percent sustainable prototype tire unveiled last year, at CES 2023 this year, Goodyear returned with an improved design. The new creation is constructed with 90 percent sustainable materials and has already passed Department of Transportation testing, meaning they can already be used on the road. The...
MotorTrend Magazine

Building a 750-HP Ford “Clevor” Engine

Scott Main and team MPG Heads brought a 404-inch, Cleveland-headed, small-block Ford to do battle against the rest of the Small-Block class at the 2016 AMSOIL Engine Masters Challenge Presented by HOT ROD. Scott likes the small-block Ford platform because of its great cylinder-head design and knew he could whip up a stout competitor with some hardcore time on the dyno and by selecting the proper parts. Scott told us that Cylinder Head Innovations (CHI) is always happy to work with engine builders in developing performance packages and the team there "seemed to be the top of the food chain for that rpm range."
COLORADO STATE
Motorious

Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars

Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
insideevs.com

Tesla Semi With Pepsi Logo Shown Being Towed

Tesla officially unveiled its production electric Semi and started deliveries not long ago. PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito Lay were the first to take delivery, and we've heard the beverage company has already had the Semi out on trips. Some people have spotted the Tesla Semi being towed, posted images on social media, and started a bit of a frenzy.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Motorious

Maple Brothers Is Selling A Beautiful 1960 Corvette

Even new models have to respect this car’s engineering. 1960, the beginning of an era for GM and all of the nation's muscle and sports car builders of that time. You had such vehicles as the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger/Charger. However there is one car that stood out atop the rest as a true icon of American speed. That, of course, was the first generation Corvette.
24/7 Wall St.

Ram Launches Truck To Attack Ford, Rivian

To hear most industry experts talk, electric vehicles are the wave of the automotive future. To grab market share, particularly from market leader Tesla, many of the world’s largest car companies are spending billions of dollars on EV manufacturing, development, and promotion. The most promising part of the EV market may be full-sized pickups. Most […]
Top Speed

How This Special Mazda MX-5 Miata Shows That Electric Cars Aren't The Future Just Yet

Government mandates to reduce emissions, environmental concerns, and a public appetite for electric vehicles are signs that the internal combustion engine may be doomed. Reports of the death of gas-powered vehicles however have been highly exaggerated and a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has shown that maybe EVs aren't the future just yet.
thededicatedhouse.com

Pellet Stove Performance Issues and Their Solutions

Hello World! Welcome Friends! In the United States, more and more people are using pellet stoves to heat their homes. Pellet stoves are a great alternative to traditional wood-burning stoves, as they are much more efficient and produce less smoke. However, a few performance issues can occur with pellet stoves, and it is important to know how to solve these problems. In this article, we will discuss the most common performance issues with pellet stoves and their solutions.
Motorious

Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Camaro Z/28

Don’t miss your chance to put this restored Chevy Camaro into your garage. 1970 was a beautiful time for the classic American muscle and pony cars that we all know and love, from the introduction of the first generation of the Challenger to the iconic second generation of the Firebird and Camaro. Undoubtedly, 1970 created the most remarkable American automotive icons ever to hit the two-lane blacktop. The Camaro, in particular, was determined to make 1970 the year that it separated itself from the Mustang and other competitors to create an entirely new beast. It's safe to say that Chevrolet accomplished this goal quite well. This car epitomizes that furious fight for the minds and hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation. You can now win a fully restored 1970 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Rally Sport when you make a small donation.
msn.com

Best New Pickup Trucks of 2023

Slide 1 of 14: Pickup trucks are hugely popular, and many models offer more off-road and towing capabilities than most people need. The good news is that the resurgence of smaller trucks makes the body style even more accessible pricewise while maintaining a notable amount of versatility and capability. Our editors have put just about every pickup truck sold today through our renowned testing regimen. From performance testing to cargo area measurements and a real-world fuel economy challenge, we do it all. From entry-level work trucks and heavy-duty haulers to hybrid-powered and high-performance models, these pickups are the very best of the breed. Here are the best pickup trucks for other model years: 2021 | 2020 | 2019.

