Grainger County, TN

TheDailyBeast

Teen Posed as Cop and Pulled Over ‘Multiple Drivers’ for Fake Traffic Stops, Police Say

A Tennessee teen has been arrested in Oklahoma for impersonating a cop. Jackson Jones, 19, allegedly pulled over multiple drivers during fake traffic stops. “We believe [Jones] pulled over several people by flashing his lights behind them. When we questioned Jones, he was wearing a ballistic vest with a ‘Sheriff’ patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs,” Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on its Facebook page. “A witness tells us Jones pulled him over and claimed to be an undercover police officer. The witness says he became suspicious because Jones was acting so aggressive,” police said. Jones allegedly told Oklahoma police that he worked for a sheriff’s office in Tennessee and kept wearing his uniform during the lengthy drive between the states because it was “comfortable.” However, according to Oklahoma County police, authorities in Tennessee said Jones no longer worked for the department and had also impersonated an officer there.Read it at Facebook
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
WBIR

Fugitive arrested by KPD after receiving multiple anonymous leads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers thanked the Knoxville Police Department for taking in a wanted fugitive. Jasmine Lowery was taken into custody Saturday night by KPD. He was wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft and robbery, according to Crime Stoppers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Deputy Injured in Crash

A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call. A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 man hospitalized, police investigating stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton late Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County. Police and medics were dispatched to the 2600 block of Greenbriar...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
thebig1063.com

December 2022 Bell County Grand Jury Indictments

From information supplied to us by commonwealth Attorney Lisa Fugate's Office , the Bell County Grand Jury met on December 21, 2022 and returned true bills on the following individuals:. Glen Sam Baker 59, currently housed at the Clay County Jail, has been indicted on charges of burglary - 1st...
BELL COUNTY, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH

