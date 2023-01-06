A Tennessee teen has been arrested in Oklahoma for impersonating a cop. Jackson Jones, 19, allegedly pulled over multiple drivers during fake traffic stops. “We believe [Jones] pulled over several people by flashing his lights behind them. When we questioned Jones, he was wearing a ballistic vest with a ‘Sheriff’ patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs,” Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on its Facebook page. “A witness tells us Jones pulled him over and claimed to be an undercover police officer. The witness says he became suspicious because Jones was acting so aggressive,” police said. Jones allegedly told Oklahoma police that he worked for a sheriff’s office in Tennessee and kept wearing his uniform during the lengthy drive between the states because it was “comfortable.” However, according to Oklahoma County police, authorities in Tennessee said Jones no longer worked for the department and had also impersonated an officer there.Read it at Facebook

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO