CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Jacob Drees racked up his first career triple-double to guide the Yellow Jackets to a 85-72 G-MAC victory over Findlay at the Callan Athletic Center. Drees was good for 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists for Cedarville, 11-4 overall and 4-3 G-MAC. Jayvon Maughmer added 21...

CEDARVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO