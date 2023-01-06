ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ukraine denies Russian claim it killed 600 soldiers

Ukraine has labelled as "propaganda" a Russian claim that it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in an attack. Moscow claimed, without providing any evidence, that a "mass missile strike" in the eastern city of Kramatorsk had killed more than 600 Ukrainian forces. It said it was in retaliation for a...
The Jewish Press

US Bans Israel Air Force Pilots with Foreign Passports from Flying 5th Generation F-35 Warplanes

The US Department of Defense and intelligence services do not permit Israeli Air Force pilots with foreign passports (not including US passports) to fly the F-35 all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft for fear of technology leaks, Maariv reported Friday. The US move is part of an effort to tighten information security and protect American interests.
France 24

Is Miss France discriminatory? Paris court dismisses feminist group’s claims

A Paris court backed the organisers of Miss France on Friday, dismissing claims from a feminist group that the beauty pageant's selection process was discriminatory, one of the plaintiffs said. The "Osez le féminisme" (Dare to be a Feminist) group, along with three failed contestants, filed a suit against the...
The Guardian

What happened in the Russia-Ukraine war this week? Catch up with the must-read news and analysis

Every week we wrap up the must-reads from our coverage of the Ukraine war, from news and features to analysis, visual guides and opinion. As Ukraine’s most senior defence officials prepare for what they believe will be an attempted second invasion by Russia from the north in the next couple of months, Isobel Koshiw spoke to a unit of Ukrainian territorial defence forces standing guard in their trenches over New Year’s Eve.
France 24

'Democracy in danger': Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's new government

Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Some waved Israeli...
The Atlantic

The Irreversible Change in Belarus

Every day, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the 40-year-old leader of Belarus’s exiled opposition, tries to rally her camp against the man who, as she says, is “proud of being called ‘the last dictator in Europe,’” Alexander Lukashenko. Every day, he seems to ratchet up his regime’s campaign of repression, which—overshadowed by the war in Ukraine—goes largely unnoticed elsewhere in Europe.
The Associated Press

Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader on Sunday awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia. “Putin is responsible for developing and strengthening cooperation and political and friendly relations...
Vice

Russian State TV’s New Year Broadcast Was Dystopian As Hell

As Moscow’s missiles rained down on Ukraine, glittering ticker tape fell on Russian celebrities as they ushered in the new year with an all-singing, all-dancing wartime television special. Russian state TV screened an almost four-hour-long show welcoming in 2023, mixing jokes about the invasion with upbeat pop songs on...

