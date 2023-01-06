Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Anger in Russia After Prisoners Called up to War Released Back Into Society
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group founder, said the first batch of prisoners who fought in the war have received a pardon. "They worked with honor, with dignity."
BBC
Ukraine denies Russian claim it killed 600 soldiers
Ukraine has labelled as "propaganda" a Russian claim that it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in an attack. Moscow claimed, without providing any evidence, that a "mass missile strike" in the eastern city of Kramatorsk had killed more than 600 Ukrainian forces. It said it was in retaliation for a...
Russian mercenary boss says he wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for its 'underground cities'
LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The founder of Russia's most high-profile mercenary group said on Saturday he wanted his forces and the regular Russian army to capture the small city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine because it possessed "underground cities" that can hold troops and tanks.
Russia Has a New Plane Problem
The British Ministry of Defense said that Russia was relying on an aging aircraft fleet to fight in Ukraine.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
The financial prize of huge salt mines could have driven Russia's Wagner Group to sacrifice 1,000 men to capture the city of Bakhmut, says White House
A White House official told Reuters that this might explain Russia and Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's "obsession" with the city of Bakhmut.
Photo of Russian Soldier Using Bow and Arrow in Ukraine Sparks Ridicule
Twitter users were quick to ridicule the soldier's choice of weapon.
The Jewish Press
US Bans Israel Air Force Pilots with Foreign Passports from Flying 5th Generation F-35 Warplanes
The US Department of Defense and intelligence services do not permit Israeli Air Force pilots with foreign passports (not including US passports) to fly the F-35 all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft for fear of technology leaks, Maariv reported Friday. The US move is part of an effort to tighten information security and protect American interests.
Russia Shoots Own Troops Planning To Surrender, Ukraine Warns
It's to "maintain military discipline and prevent the spread of panic among personnel," Ukraine stated.
France 24
Is Miss France discriminatory? Paris court dismisses feminist group’s claims
A Paris court backed the organisers of Miss France on Friday, dismissing claims from a feminist group that the beauty pageant's selection process was discriminatory, one of the plaintiffs said. The "Osez le féminisme" (Dare to be a Feminist) group, along with three failed contestants, filed a suit against the...
Colombia, Venezuela presidents discuss investment, trade
CARACAS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro discussed binational investment and trade at a meeting in Caracas on Saturday, the Colombian government said.
What happened in the Russia-Ukraine war this week? Catch up with the must-read news and analysis
Every week we wrap up the must-reads from our coverage of the Ukraine war, from news and features to analysis, visual guides and opinion. As Ukraine’s most senior defence officials prepare for what they believe will be an attempted second invasion by Russia from the north in the next couple of months, Isobel Koshiw spoke to a unit of Ukrainian territorial defence forces standing guard in their trenches over New Year’s Eve.
France 24
'Democracy in danger': Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's new government
Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Some waved Israeli...
The Irreversible Change in Belarus
Every day, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the 40-year-old leader of Belarus’s exiled opposition, tries to rally her camp against the man who, as she says, is “proud of being called ‘the last dictator in Europe,’” Alexander Lukashenko. Every day, he seems to ratchet up his regime’s campaign of repression, which—overshadowed by the war in Ukraine—goes largely unnoticed elsewhere in Europe.
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader on Sunday awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia. “Putin is responsible for developing and strengthening cooperation and political and friendly relations...
Ukraine Situation Report: Mining Town Of Soledar Holds Against Latest Russian Onslaught
DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - JANUARY 6: Ukrainian soldiers move into position to fire artillery on the Pisky frontline in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on January 6, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images).The chill of the winter has not stopped the brutal and bloody struggle for even small gains in the Donbas.
France 24
‘All they can expect here is death’: Ukrainian volunteers brace for Russian attack from Belarus
Russia has built up its forces in Belarus and released footage of military drills along the border with Ukraine, stoking fears of a renewed assault on Kyiv’s defences from the north. FRANCE 24’s team on the ground met Ukrainian volunteers in the Zhytomyr region who are preparing to face another Russian attack.
Russian State TV’s New Year Broadcast Was Dystopian As Hell
As Moscow’s missiles rained down on Ukraine, glittering ticker tape fell on Russian celebrities as they ushered in the new year with an all-singing, all-dancing wartime television special. Russian state TV screened an almost four-hour-long show welcoming in 2023, mixing jokes about the invasion with upbeat pop songs on...
Putin's War Plan Reaching 'Critical Moment'—Ukraine Ambassador
Vadym Prystaiko said Kyiv must "fight through" to victory and urged foreign partners to ignore Russian cease-fire proposals.
Comments / 0