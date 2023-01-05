Read full article on original website
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
pethelpful.com
Little Dog Surrendered to Shelter After Owner Couldn't Keep Him Is Just So Heartbreaking
As awful as it is to see any loving pet surrendered to a shelter, it's even harder to know that some of them weren't surrendered by choice. These pets were loved and adored but were forced to be separated for one reason or another--just like Luke. This little Chihuahua mix was dropped off at @sparcsaveslives805 in Santa Paula, California, after his owner aged out of the foster system, and we are simply devastated for them both.
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
Cesar Millan Explains What to Do If Your Dog Gets Too Excited When Guests Come Over
If your dog gets way too excited when someone rings the doorbell, then you’re in luck. Cesar Millan is sharing tips on how to keep your pet calm when guests come over. The dog behaviorist recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow to promote the Halo Collar. Since many dog owners experience more visitors and package deliveries during this time of year, Millan discussed ways to keep your dog calm around guests.
pethelpful.com
Cat's 'Strict' Bedtime Routine Couldn't Be More Endearing
Trying to get your pets or children to bed is always one of the hardest tasks of the day. They'll do anything to prolong going to sleep. But this TikTok cat, known as @mrmilothechonk, isn't like you're typical pet or child. This cat actually knows the importance of a good night's rest.
This dog trainer's one super simple tip could help put a stop to lead pulling
Do you feel like your dog is walking you rather than the other way around? Then check out this top tip to stop your dog pulling on the lead
pethelpful.com
Bernese Mountain Dog's Love for the Family Cat Is Contagious
Living in a multi-pet household might seem like a dream come true, but you never truly know just how well your fur babies will get along until they're sharing the same space. Luckily for this pet mama and TikTok user, though, her cat and dog couldn't be any closer...literally! Melanie Shields (AKA @melmckshields) even caught the cuteness on video.
thewildest.com
7 Cat Kicker Toys That Will Help Your Cat Beat Their Boredom
Aside from interactive or high-tech toys, kicker toys are the most efficient way to keep your cat’s attention and get them moving. This type of entertaining toy is especially handy if your busy schedule causes you to be out of the house and away from your cat for hours during the day. Cat kicker toys are among some of the best ways to engage your cat’s natural hunting instincts.
lovemeow.com
Cat Wants to 'Talk' to Every Kitten that Comes Through the Door After His Life was Forever Changed
A former stray cat wants to "talk" to every kitten that comes through the door after his life was forever changed. Forest the cat found his forever home a few years ago and has been helping kittens in need ever since. Erica, a vet tech, crossed paths with Forest when she was working at a cat cafe.
pethelpful.com
Stray Cat Invited Inside During Freezing Temperatures Winds Up Finding a Forever Home
When kindhearted @lindaeckel opened her doors to a stray cat who was living near her home during freezing temperatures, she didn't expect to have a new furever friend. Still, that's exactly what happened! The beautiful long-haired tabby cat made herself right at home with Linda and her pets, and the result is just precious.
Golden Retriever Trying Not To Squash Her Newborn Puppies Melts Hearts
"That's literally the most adorable vid I've seen today," said one TikTok user, while another was left "sobbing."
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua 'Yells' at Cats Who Got Loose Just Like a Human Mom
For as small as Chihuahuas are, they sure do run the house. They aren't afraid to use their voice to demand something. And more often than not, they use that voice to boss others around. The good news is that sometimes they're bossy just because they're being protective.
Upworthy
Sweet mama dog finds shelter from the cold in nativity scene manger and delivers her puppies there
Talk about divine symbolism! When the government of Palenque, in Southern Mexico, set up a large nativity scene on the main square, little did they know a special visitor was going to drop by. According to My Modern Met, tradition says baby Jesus is not placed in the manger until Christmas. Local residents were surprised to find someone else in the fluffy pile of hay to rest on, right into the highlighted area of the scene. A sweet mama stray dog had taken over the manger... and that's not all. The locals soon realized she was not alone as had recently given birth to seven adorable puppies.
Tears as 'Scared' Rescue Dog Learns to Use Stairs After Being Kept in Cage
"She will be the best doggo when she settles in," one TikToker wrote, while another commented, "Her life is going to be so much better because of your family."
Can I train my cat like a dog? We ask an expert
This year a French study found that cats know when their owners are talking to them, adding to a growing body of evidence that cats might be more bonded to us than we think. So if cats rival dogs as man’s best friends, could we train them in the same way? I asked behaviourist Daniel Cummings from welfare charity Cats Protection.
I’m a dog trainer – here are my five favourite pooches… and just why they’re the perfect pet
A DOG trainer has revealed their five favourite pooches - and why they are the perfect pet for you. Influencer Jamie The Dog Trainer regularly shares pup care tips and tricks with his 26,000 Instagram followers. And boasting over 32,000 TikTok followers, the Aussie ranked his top five favourite dogs.
Golden Retriever Sniffs Out Owner Hiding Inside Sofa in Adorable Video
Several users on TikTok praised the dog for being "so smart" and being good at "playing hide and seek."
One Green Planet
Pup Rescued from Dog Fighting Operation Finally Finds Love [Video]
The Humane Society of the United States rescued Tilly from an alleged dogfighting operation in Gaston County, North Carolina. An animal rescue team member, Morgan Rivera, explains that Tilly was freed from the heavy chain, and they were able to give her a new life in her forever home at the humane society.
lovemeow.com
Feral Kittens Completely Change from Hissing and Hiding in a Corner to Purring Nonstop
Two feral kittens completely changed from hissing and hiding in a corner to purring nonstop. Kimchi and Wasabi, two tabby kittens, were born to a feral cat and later brought into Animal Welfare League of Arlington for a chance at a better life. They were terrified of people as they...
