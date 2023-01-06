ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Bills honor Damar Hamlin, then score on opening kickoff

On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Buffalo and NFL Will Do This Weekend to Support Damar Hamlin

Thursday and Friday offered up the best news regarding the ongoing recovery for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin had made remarkable progress from his condition on Tuesday and Wednesday, while also showing signs of being neurologically intact.
BUFFALO, NY
Fox 19

41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
The Guardian

Damar Hamlin posts on social media for first time since cardiac arrest on field

Damar Hamlin has posted his first public statement on social media since suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL match on Monday. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…” the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.
WKRC

Bengals fans and Banks businesses help fundraise for Damar Hamlin and UC Medical Center

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals fans in and around Paycor Stadium on Sunday witnessed a wave of support for Damar Hamlin, including people holding signs and wearing shirts supporting the Bills safety. The large crowds at the Banks were another positive, as the entertainment district announced this weekend that a portion of drink sales will be donated to Hamlin's foundation, as well as the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills are 'America's Team' this postseason

The league announced Friday that it is encouraging this weekend's home teams to offer a pregame moment of silence for Hamlin. Per the league's news release:. "Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Bills fans support Hamlin with special tailgate

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo bills fans continue to rally behind Damar Hamlin and come Sunday that will be in the form of a tailgate. Madeline Hall is a Buffalo Bills super fan and was at the Bengals game. “When do you see Bills Mafia fans praying with...
BUFFALO, NY
Essence

Dear Damar Hamlin, You’re The Best Of Us

Sports journalist and fellow University of Pittsburgh graduate, Dexter Henry shows his solidarity by penning a heartfelt open letter to Damar Hamlin. As long as I live, I will never forget January 2nd, 2023. As a veteran sports journalist, it would be incredibly challenging to forget the visual of you collapsing to the ground following a routine tackle in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. At the moment, I had no idea that you suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and your heart momentarily stopped, but my eyes were fixated on the television screen in my office at work.
PITTSBURGH, PA

