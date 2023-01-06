There are few situations in modern life when being ill-prepared and disorganised can lead to interesting things. Travel is, occasionally, one of them. A heatwave forecast. A day at the beach promised – specifically the great, sweeping sands of West Wittering in West Sussex, which curves around into the National Trust-protected East Head nature reserve. At low tide, when the sky is blue and the pale sand flats stretch out forever, it can resemble an English version of Whitehaven, the slice of paradise in Australia’s Whitsunday Islands.

