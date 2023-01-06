Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
When A TV Star Asked Kobe Bryant If He Could Stay At Kobe's House And The Mamba Hilariously Gave Him The Address To A Church
Cabbie Richards once asked Kobe Bryant if he could stay at his house, and the legendary Laker gave him the address to a church after saying yes.
Bill Simmons Went Off At LeBron James For Re-Signing With The Lakers: "What Was He Thinking?"
Bill Simmons questioned LeBron James' decision to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, listing everything wrong with the decision.
Andre Iguodala Makes A Huge Announcement On Friday
On the most recent episode of his “Point Forward” podcast, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala announced that he will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Shaquille O'Neal Didn't Agree With Top 10 List That Had LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As GOAT And Left Kobe Bryant Out
The center and Bryant may have had their beef, but there is no doubt that O'Neal still has love and massive respect for his Lakers teammate.
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
The Blockbuster Deal The Lakers Would Accept For LeBron James
This deal would send LeBron James to the Phoenix Suns.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Jordan Clarkson And Myles Turner Make Huge Decision On Their Future Amid Lakers Rumors
Jordan Clarkson and Myles Turner play on different teams, but they have made the same decision and could play together soon.
He would average 40" - Jeff Van Gundy reveals why Michael Jordan would dominate NBA scoring charts with modern-day rules
Jeff Van Gundy highlights the reasons why Michael Jordan would have had much better-scoring numbers against his name if he was playing in the NBA today
Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by the San Francisco Chronicle’s C.J. Holmes to discuss the state of the Golden State Warriors, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and more.
Lakers News: Watch Bryce James Slam Home Alley-Oop Dunk
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, it seems.
"The Clippers STINK!" - Stephen A. Smith urges Ty Lue to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after a "brutal" loss against the Denver Nuggets
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Ty Lue, Los Angeles Clippers, after a brutal 91-122 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'
LeBron James made a weird face when he and Russell Westbrook were talking to the Lakers locker room after big win over the Kings.
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious Injury
Everything has been going right for the Brooklyn Nets recently, who have won 14 of their last 15 games and settled into the two-seed only one game behind the Boston Celtics. However, in Sunday's matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, the Brooklyn Nets could have suffered a significant blow to their season's hopes.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from LeBron James' legendary NBA Draft
The first five picks of the 2003 NBA Draft produced 4 NBA legends and one legendary bust.
Comments / 4