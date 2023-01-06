ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Sports

Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious Injury

Everything has been going right for the Brooklyn Nets recently, who have won 14 of their last 15 games and settled into the two-seed only one game behind the Boston Celtics. However, in Sunday's matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, the Brooklyn Nets could have suffered a significant blow to their season's hopes.
BOSTON, NY

