CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Huobi plans layoffs, sees outflows; SBF seeks to retain his Robinhood shares
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 6 saw Huobi announce mass layoffs. Meanwhile, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has insisted on controlling his shares of Robinhood. Plus, developments around Mt. Gox, Gopax, and Poolin and research on Bitcoin’s implied volatility. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Tron (TRX) founder Justin...
Crypto payments firm Wyre cuts withdrawal limits to 90% of funds
Amid insolvency speculations, cryptocurrency payments platform Wyre slashed its withdrawal limits by 10% on Jan. 7. In a Twitter thread, Wyre announced that its customers can now only withdraw up to 90% of the funds in their accounts. Users will still be subject to daily withdrawal limits, according to which...
Gopax investors could face $471M loss if Binance acquisition fails
South Korean exchange Gopax needs to repay customers roughly $471 million in deposits locked up in Genesis Trading — which could be lost if Binance acquisition falls through. Binance reportedly completed due diligence for the acquisition of Gopax on Jan. 2, and purchased a stake in Gopax’s largest shareholder,...
FTX debtors and Bahamas liquidators settle on asset recovery strategy
The two halves of FTX — its debtors in the U.S. and its liquidators in the Bahamas — have agreed on an asset recovery plan according to a Jan. 6 press release. John J. Ray III, FTX’s CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer, said that although discussions will continue, many issues have been settled. He stated:
Navigating the DeFi landscape: Risk management, user experience, and the interplay with CeFi – SlateCast #44
The podcast discusses the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry and its relationship with the centralized finance (CeFi) industry. The guest, Emile from XDEFI, mentions that the market has been difficult recently, with a number of major CeFi platforms collapsing. He also expresses concern about the risk of further collapses, citing the Genesis situation and the lack of confidence in DCG as potential issues.
Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain ownership of Robinhood shares worth $450M
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain control of Robinhood shares worth $450 million on the basis that the bankrupt exchange has no “legal claims” over the assets, according to a Jan. 5 court filing. SBF said he and Gary Wang originally owned the shares. He added that...
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 registers sequential drop in Bitcoin production
Canadian Bitcoin mining firm, Hut 8 increased its Bitcoin holdings by 161 in December 2022 – a decline of 32.35% from November’s 238 Bitcoins. Further, Hut 8 mined Bitcoin at an average of 5.2 Bitcoin/day in December – a fall from the November average of 7.9 Bitcoin/day. The firm’s total Bitcoin count on December 31 stood at 9,086.
FTX attempting to recover millions donated to charities
Defunct crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) donated millions to charities. Now the firm’s new management is trying to recover the donations, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Jan. 8. John. J. Ray, currently heading FTX management, has said that it has been challenging to...
Research: Implied volatility shows only sideways movements for Bitcoin
The crypto derivatives market has grown so big in the past few years that it can be used as an indicator of future price movements. Bitcoin options have captured the crypto industry and have quickly turned into mature products whose movements have the power to sway the rest of the market.
Nearly 65% of USDC reserves are held as US Treasury Bills
According to Circle’s most recent reserve report, around 65% of all USD Coin (USDC) reserves are held as US treasury bills. Circle held $43.4 billion in USDC reserves to back 43.23 billion USDC in circulation as of Nov. 30, 2022. Of these reserves, $12.79 billion lay in the Circle Reserve Fund, a registered government money market fund wholly owned by Circle and managed by BlackRock. The fund’s holdings included 12 US treasury bills as of Nov. 30.
COTI CEO differentiates Djed as overcollateralized stablecoin
Shahaf Bar-Geffen, the CEO of COTI, said Djed is an overcollateralized stablecoin and not an algorithmic stablecoin. During COTI’s first update of 2023, Bar-Geffen took the opportunity to make clear that the soon-to-be-launched Djed stablecoin is to be referred to as an overcollateralized stablecoin, despite it operating on an algorithmic design.
Miner US Limited – The top hash mining provider in the industry
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Instead of using in-house hardware to mine cryptocurrency, as would drive up electricity costs significantly, miners can turn to “cloud mining.”...
Algorand Foundation insights on the future and fundamentals of cryptocurrencies – SlateCast #45
The cryptocurrency industry has experienced a significant downturn in recent months, leading to concerns about the future of the industry. However, John Woods, the CTO of the Algorand foundation, remains optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies. According to Woods, the recent collapse of centralized exchanges has damaged consumer confidence and...
Huobi sees net outflows of over $60M in 24 hours
According to Nansen, the highest outflows were from stablecoins addresses (USDT and USDC) and Ethereum (ETH) wallets with high balances. Crypto exchange Huobi saw $94.2 million in net outflows over the last seven days –$60 million (63.8%) of the outflows were recorded in the previous 24 hours — according to Nansen data.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana re-enters top 10 despite slight market sell-off
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $6.93 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $812.66 billion — down 0.86% from $819.59 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased 0.59% to $322.33 billion from $323.94 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap fell 0.86% to $152.17 billion from $153.30 billion.
Mt. Gox extends deadline for BTC repayment registration
Bankrupt Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox has extended the registration deadline for its BTC repayment process from Jan. 10 to March 10. On Oct. 6, 2022, the Japanese-based exchange announced that it has opened a registration portal for all affected creditors to register their payee information and select a repayment method in view of distributing about 137,000 BTC.
Shanghai upgrade to include Ethereum unstaking
Ethereum developers said the upcoming Shanghai upgrade, slated for March, would add functionality to withdraw staked ETH, according to Bloomberg News. The confirmation brings welcome relief for stakers and vested parties, who, following ongoing speculation over indefinite token lock-in, now see the light at the end of the tunnel. Since...
Poolin Bitcoin mining hash rate share falls by 94% from ATH
China-based Bitcoin mining pool, Poolin, registers a record decline in hash rate share to 1% from its all-time high of 18% – a 94% decline, according to data from Glassnode. Poolin contributed 4354 blocks in the Bitcoin mining pool with a hash rate share of 8.182% if we extend the timeline to a year. But, in 2022, Bitcoin mining suffered a significant blow due to increasing mining difficulty, declining Bitcoin prices, and miners closing their businesses due to declining profitability.
Bitcoin peaks to $16,800 on higher-than-expected US payroll data
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released nonfarm payroll data showing 223,000 jobs were added in December 2022, marking a higher-than-expected increase. U.S. nonfarm payroll was forecast to rise by 200,000 for last month after recording an actual rise of 263,000 in November. As an initial response, Bitcoin recorded...
Bitcoin’s annualized 3-month futures basis show a calm before the storm
Out of all the crypto derivative products, perpetual futures have emerged as a preferred instrument for market speculation. Bitcoin traders use the instrument en masse for risk hedging and capturing funding rate premiums. Perpetual futures, or perpetual swaps as they’re sometimes referred to, are futures contracts with no expiration date....
