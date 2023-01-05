The podcast discusses the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry and its relationship with the centralized finance (CeFi) industry. The guest, Emile from XDEFI, mentions that the market has been difficult recently, with a number of major CeFi platforms collapsing. He also expresses concern about the risk of further collapses, citing the Genesis situation and the lack of confidence in DCG as potential issues.

1 DAY AGO