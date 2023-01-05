Read full article on original website
Nominations Announced For 27th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for the 27th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 14 categories including theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. Winners will be unveiled at the ADG Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.
Sky Studios Launches Content Academy & Supports ‘Wicked’; ‘Great British Dig’ Producer Strawberry Blond Staffs Up – Global Briefs
Sky Studios Launches Content Academy To Support ‘Wicked’ Sky Studios has launched a training program to help students and graduates break into the world of high-end TV and film. The Sky Content Academy has seen twelve people, 75% of whom are based in the surrounding Elstree area, take on year-long paid roles supporting Wicked, the Cynthia Erivo-starring adaptation of the hit play, which comes from Sky Studios sister company Universal Production Services. Students are working in areas such as lighting and rigging. “We are seeing huge global demand for studio space, and with that there is a vital need for talent...
