Sky Studios Launches Content Academy To Support ‘Wicked’ Sky Studios has launched a training program to help students and graduates break into the world of high-end TV and film. The Sky Content Academy has seen twelve people, 75% of whom are based in the surrounding Elstree area, take on year-long paid roles supporting Wicked, the Cynthia Erivo-starring adaptation of the hit play, which comes from Sky Studios sister company Universal Production Services. Students are working in areas such as lighting and rigging. “We are seeing huge global demand for studio space, and with that there is a vital need for talent...

3 DAYS AGO