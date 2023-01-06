AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft Advertising with the release of Microsoft Ads and Listings in the BigCommerce Marketplace. BigCommerce merchants of all sizes in the US, UK and ANZ can now directly integrate their stores to reach millions of potential new customers searching across the Microsoft Advertising Network who have greater purchasing power, engage more with ads and are more likely to make a purchase online. Eligible BigCommerce merchants in the US who are verified Bing Places for Business account holders that spend at least $250 on ads will receive $500 in free advertising credits by Microsoft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005126/en/ New Microsoft Ads and Listings integration gives BigCommerce merchants the ability to showcase product ad campaigns to reach millions of potential new customers searching across the Microsoft Advertising Network including Microsoft Bing, Microsoft Edge and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

