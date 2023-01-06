ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

MIR M, MMORPG from Wemade, launching globally on January 31

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Wemade’s new MMORPG MIR M : Vanguard and Vagabond (hereinafter MIR M) is officially launching globally on January 31. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005369/en/ MIR M Launches on January 31, supporting 12 languages in more than 170 countries globally. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

BigCommerce Releases Microsoft Ads and Listings, Opening New Channels for Merchants to Reach Highly Motivated Buyers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft Advertising with the release of Microsoft Ads and Listings in the BigCommerce Marketplace. BigCommerce merchants of all sizes in the US, UK and ANZ can now directly integrate their stores to reach millions of potential new customers searching across the Microsoft Advertising Network who have greater purchasing power, engage more with ads and are more likely to make a purchase online. Eligible BigCommerce merchants in the US who are verified Bing Places for Business account holders that spend at least $250 on ads will receive $500 in free advertising credits by Microsoft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005126/en/ New Microsoft Ads and Listings integration gives BigCommerce merchants the ability to showcase product ad campaigns to reach millions of potential new customers searching across the Microsoft Advertising Network including Microsoft Bing, Microsoft Edge and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Empty Prime drink bottles being resold on eBay by 'Little Del Boy', 10

A budding “little Del Boy” has made a tasty profit by re-selling empty bottles of Prime energy drink to punters dying to get their hands on the viral beverage. Charlie Smith, ten, braved excessive queues outside Asda stores last month to get his hands on the drink, which was created by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.

