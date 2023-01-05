Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
NASDAQ
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
NASDAQ
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
Chicago, IL – January 10, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETFs recently featured in the blog include: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR, Vanguard Small-Cap ETF VB, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF SCHA, Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF VTWO and SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF SPSM.
NASDAQ
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
NASDAQ
4 Ultra-Safe Stocks for 2023
The Foreign Banks industry has traded more or less in line with the S&P 500 over the past year. But with central banks raising rates across the world, this is likely to be one of the safe havens for investors this year. That’s because the higher rates will allow the banks to earn more on their deposits.
NASDAQ
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
NASDAQ
Vox Royalty Corp Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
Vox Royalty Corp (Nasdaq: VOXR), a returns focused mining royalty company, offering investors exposure to a mix of precious metals, battery metals and other critical metals, through royalty interests in mining operations around the word, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Kyle Floyd, Founder and CEO, rings the Closing Bell.
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Due For Downward Correction
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, accelerating more than 100 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,175-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Hold Elevance Health (ELV) in Your Portfolio
Elevance Health Inc. ELV is currently aided by a well-performing Government business, thanks to increasing premiums and numerous contract wins. The pursuit of buyouts and a solid financial position are other tailwinds for the stock. Zacks Rank & Price Rally. Elevance Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. The...
NASDAQ
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
NASDAQ
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 83% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
When it comes to successful investing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class by himself. The so-called "Oracle of Omaha" has reigned over the company for more than 50 years, building a track record that's unmatched. Since he took the helm of the conglomerate in 1965, its stock has risen more than 20% annually and has surged a mind-boggling 3,641,613% in total.
NASDAQ
Will EQT Corporation (EQT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering EQT Corporation (EQT), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This company has an established record of...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 1/8/2023
The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. (CACC) is a mid-cap value stock in the...
NASDAQ
Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?
Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have tumbled over the last year due largely to a combination of a sluggish recovery from the pandemic, wide losses, high debt, and macroeconomic headwinds. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Arista Networks, Conagra Brands, DocuSign, Southern Copper and Paylocity Holding
Chicago, IL – January 10, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Arista Networks Inc. ANET, Conagra Brands Inc. CAG, DocuSign Inc. DOCU, Southern Copper Corp. SCCO and Paylocity Holding Corp. PCTY.
NASDAQ
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
NASDAQ
Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Comments / 0