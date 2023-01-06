ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in TikTok video

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
 3 days ago

" Stranger Things " star Noah Schnapp has come out as gay.

In a TikTok video on Thursday of Schnapp using a trending sound on the video platform, the actor revealed that he's gay and what happened after he told his friends and family.

"When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" Schnapp wrote in the on-screen text.

"I guess I'm more similar to will than I thought," he added in the caption, referring to his "Stranger Things" character Will Byers.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images - PHOTO: Noah Schnapp attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn, May 14, 2022, in Brooklyn.

The hit show hasn't confirmed or denied that Schnapp's character, Will, is gay, despite critics' interpretations from the fourth season that Will's sexuality was acknowledged.

In July of last year, Schnapp told Variety that he thinks his character is gay.

"Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike," Schnapp said about his "Stranger Things" character. "But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it's so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay."

