Manchester City vs. Chelsea live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup third-round tie
Manchester City and Chelsea will reconvene for their second meeting in the space of four days when they contest the standout tie of the FA Cup third round. Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to convert a cross from fellow substitute Jack Grealish as City battled to a 1-0 Premier League win at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, closing to within five points of leaders Arsenal in the process.
Do Manchester United need another striker? Erik ten Hag explains why Anthony Martial is not enough
Manchester United made it five wins from five since the end of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Everton 3-1 in the FA Cup on January 6. After a difficult start to the season, which included a home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion and that hugely embarrassing 4-0 loss at Brentford, Erik ten Hag has taken a firm grip on the tiller of a ship that has been listing in troubled waters for far too long.
Manchester United transfers have been 'average' since Sir Alex Ferguson left, declares Erik ten Hag
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has hit out at the club's transfer strategy in the years following the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. WHAT HAPPENED? Since the turn of the century, including the Sir Alex era, United have spent over £2bn ($2.42bn) on new acquisitions. Since the Scot's retirement, though, the club have won just three trophies, none of which includes a Premier League title - the FA Cup in 2016, and a League Cup and Europa League double in 2017. New Red Devils boss Ten Hag feels the fault lies not with quality of the signings acquired, but their mentality.
Why are Arsenal wearing all-white kit vs. Oxford United? Powerful reason behind 'No More Red' jersey campaign
The most successful team in the history of the FA Cup will be wearing an all-white kit when they kick off their 2022-23 campaign in the competition. Rather than their usual home and away kits this season, Arsenal will be wearing an all-white strip when they try to avoid an upset at third-tier Oxford United on Monday.
'Embarrassing' - Manchester United told to change captains by former Red Devil
Erik ten Hag should name Bruno Fernandes captain ahead of Harry Maguire, according to Paul Parker, who has slammed the Manchester United defender. WHAT HAPPENED? The former defender made 105 appearances for the Red Devils between 1991 and 1996, and feels that Ten Hag should make the switch as soon as possible, labelling the current situation "embarrassing". Parker also hit out at Maguire's defensive abilities, describing him as "too nervous and too slow" to play for an elite-level side, while casting doubts over whether he could land a move elsewhere in the January window.
Barcelona fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in La Liga, Europa League, Copa del Rey and Supercopa
Barcelona are still on track to have a successful 2022/23 season under Xavi Hernandez despite getting dumped out early in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana sit atop the Spanish top-flight table, in a fierce title contest with rivals Real Madrid as they are still alive and in the hunt for all domestic trophies. They are also still alive in the Copa del Rey, having advanced to the Round of 16 after topping third-tier Intercity FC. Finally, they will be playing for the Spanish Supercopa in January amidst a busy run of fixtures.
