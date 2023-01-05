Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
District 5 Supervisor primary race to be contested
Three names are on the August primary election ballot for the open supervisor seat. Note: This story will be updated. Incumbent Republicans have qualified for several county positions that will be on the August 2023 primary election ballot. The qualifying period continues through the end of business day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
desotocountynews.com
Thousands raised through Buy a Tree, Change a Life
A check presentation Monday afternoon revealed $289,000 raised from the Silo Square fundraiser Christmas tree sale for Buy a Tree, Change of Life. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Silo Square and Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center revealed the final amount of money raised during the Buy a Tree, Change a Life Christmas tree...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
desotocountynews.com
Lt. Governor brings reelection announcement tour to area
Photo: Lt. Governor explains why he is running for reelection during a campaign stop near Coldwater Friday evening. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann brought his 10-stop statewide reelection announcement tour to Northwest Mississippi Friday, as supporters from DeSoto and Tate counties came to the Coldwater area to hear Hosemann outline his agenda, if elected.
lakelandcurrents.com
Slowly But Surely The Lake District Takes Shape
In a world of instant gratification, patience is not much of a virtue for most people and Lakeland is no exception to that rule. Yehuda Netanel, developer of The Lake District, knows that well and he hears the questions about why certain elements of the $400 million mixed-used project are not complete. “With all the progress we have made,” Mr. Netanel said, “people have to remember, the world changed during the COVID pandemic.”
Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
desotocountynews.com
McRae: A look back and a look forward
I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! Before we look forward to 2023 and beyond (which I’ll do in just a moment), I want to look back at the year that was because it was quite a year. Let me just run through a couple metrics...
Emotions sparked at forum on juvenile crime in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Passion and emotion collided at a community talk on juvenile crime that has been talked about for days, drawing hundreds to Orange Mound where a panel of experts was peppered with questions. The frustration was clear at the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission community forum on juvenile...
Turnto10.com
New 18-year-old mayor of Earle, Arkansas, faces flash floods in first week of office
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jaylen Smith has been mayor of Earle, Arkansas for six days. At 18 years-old, he's the youngest Black mayor in the country. This week, Smith faced his first test as a leader – flash floods brought by rain earlier this week. Earle townspeople say...
actionnews5.com
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is pending Friday night after an incident took place involving a First Student school bus with 42 children on board. Shelby County deputies say around 4 p.m., a bus loaded with kids from Cordova Elementary School was involved in a “vehicular incident and altercation” with parents on Houston Levee Road.
MFD head of training fired over inappropriate behavior toward recruits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department was fired after multiple behavior issues toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, who’s been with MFD for 25 years, violated five policies, including harassment. Chief of Fire Services, Gina Sweat, issued a statement to FOX13:. On...
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
desotocountynews.com
Family refutes The Lewis Ranch is for sale
There are differing accounts out now about the possible sale of the Lewis Ranch. A website that was noted in news reports last week announced that the Nesbit home of the late Jerry Lee Lewis was being put up for sale. The property consists of more than 30 acres, a stocked lake, two ponds, self-contained apartment, swimming pool, and the Lewis home.
DeSoto Times Today
David Taylor, Jr. steps into father’s old role as airport director
David Taylor, Jr. was pretty much raised at the Olive Branch Airport. He literally took his first plane ride from the airport when he was three months old. His father was airport manager for 30 years until his retirement in 2014, and he worked alongside him as a line supervisor and safety officer for 25 of those 30 years.
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
desotocountynews.com
The Lewis Ranch up for sale
The DeSoto County home of “The Killer” is up for sale. The Lewis Ranch, where rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had called home since the 1970s is being sold, according to the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch website. Lewis passed away Oct. 28 at the...
localmemphis.com
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and fire chief rescue residents after storm
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Homes and apartment complexes across West Memphis experienced some water damage as a storm poured down on the area. Mayor Marco McClendon said he’s doing everything he can given the flat lands West Memphis sits on. The city is working through a $40 million...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Southaven, Mississippi
Southaven, Mississippi is a diverse city with a multitude of things to do that should appeal to almost everyone. Whether you’re looking for history, golf, or culture or want to relax, there’s no shortage of exciting places to visit. Southaven is in the Memphis metropolitan area and has...
Mississippi man arrested for embezzling from business he worked for
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing from the business in which he was working. On December 12th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
Comments / 0