Desoto County, MS

desotocountynews.com

District 5 Supervisor primary race to be contested

Three names are on the August primary election ballot for the open supervisor seat. Note: This story will be updated. Incumbent Republicans have qualified for several county positions that will be on the August 2023 primary election ballot. The qualifying period continues through the end of business day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
desotocountynews.com

Thousands raised through Buy a Tree, Change a Life

A check presentation Monday afternoon revealed $289,000 raised from the Silo Square fundraiser Christmas tree sale for Buy a Tree, Change of Life. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Silo Square and Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center revealed the final amount of money raised during the Buy a Tree, Change a Life Christmas tree...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Lt. Governor brings reelection announcement tour to area

Photo: Lt. Governor explains why he is running for reelection during a campaign stop near Coldwater Friday evening. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann brought his 10-stop statewide reelection announcement tour to Northwest Mississippi Friday, as supporters from DeSoto and Tate counties came to the Coldwater area to hear Hosemann outline his agenda, if elected.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
lakelandcurrents.com

Slowly But Surely The Lake District Takes Shape

In a world of instant gratification, patience is not much of a virtue for most people and Lakeland is no exception to that rule. Yehuda Netanel, developer of The Lake District, knows that well and he hears the questions about why certain elements of the $400 million mixed-used project are not complete. “With all the progress we have made,” Mr. Netanel said, “people have to remember, the world changed during the COVID pandemic.”
LAKELAND, TN
WREG

Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

McRae: A look back and a look forward

I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! Before we look forward to 2023 and beyond (which I’ll do in just a moment), I want to look back at the year that was because it was quite a year. Let me just run through a couple metrics...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
COVINGTON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Family refutes The Lewis Ranch is for sale

There are differing accounts out now about the possible sale of the Lewis Ranch. A website that was noted in news reports last week announced that the Nesbit home of the late Jerry Lee Lewis was being put up for sale. The property consists of more than 30 acres, a stocked lake, two ponds, self-contained apartment, swimming pool, and the Lewis home.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

David Taylor, Jr. steps into father’s old role as airport director

David Taylor, Jr. was pretty much raised at the Olive Branch Airport. He literally took his first plane ride from the airport when he was three months old. His father was airport manager for 30 years until his retirement in 2014, and he worked alongside him as a line supervisor and safety officer for 25 of those 30 years.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

The Lewis Ranch up for sale

The DeSoto County home of “The Killer” is up for sale. The Lewis Ranch, where rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had called home since the 1970s is being sold, according to the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch website. Lewis passed away Oct. 28 at the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Southaven, Mississippi

Southaven, Mississippi is a diverse city with a multitude of things to do that should appeal to almost everyone. Whether you’re looking for history, golf, or culture or want to relax, there’s no shortage of exciting places to visit. Southaven is in the Memphis metropolitan area and has...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

