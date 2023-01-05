ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Joyce Edna Morton

Joyce Edna Morton, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 1, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Joyce was born May 6, 1937, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Nicholas George Oe and Eunice Norene Wilson Oe. She grew up at the family ranch south of Belfield, North Dakota, and attended the country Grand Meadow Elementary School and graduated from Model High School in Dickinson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lorel “L.D.” Harvey

Lorel Dean Harvey, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 4, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Thunder Ridge 2nd Ward, 5366 East 1st Street. The family will visit with friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

David “Scott” Broackway

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of David “Scott” Brockway. Known to most as Scott, he was a loving and comedic man. He passed right before the New Year on December 31st due to Stage 4 cancer, surrounded by his loving wife and children. A memorial service will be held on January 28, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Phoenix Theatre, 257 West Broadway, in downtown Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations for his medical expenses can be made to the family by check or Venmo.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Takako Nukaya

Takako Nukaya, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 7, 2023. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. January 23, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street. A viewing will be held January 22, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. A visitation will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sierra Norine Crittenden

After blessing us on this earth for 10 ½ months, Sierra Norine Crittenden passed away at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her parents, Kelton and Sara Crittenden, of Rexburg, Idaho, learned she would be born with a heart defect-hypoplastic left heart syndrome-at 28 weeks pregnant.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Casper set to deliver State of the City address

IDAHO FALLS – The 2023 annual Idaho Falls State of the City Address is just around the corner. The Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors (GIFAR) is hosting the city of Idaho Falls and Mayor Rebecca Casper for the address. The community is invited to the meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 a.m., where Mayor Casper will deliver her address.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Winter storm headed through eastern Idaho Monday night, Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS – A winter weather advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday calls for snow and 35 mph winds throughout eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the advisory earlier Monday, which impacts areas in and around Malta, Montpelier, Inkom and McCammon. It will also affect the Interstate 15-U.S. 20 corridor from Idaho Falls to Island Park.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Latin musical group performing at BYU-Idaho this month

REXBURG – Brigham Young University–Idaho’s Center Stage is kicking off the Winter 2023 semester with a performance by the Latin group Mariachi Herencia de México. The GRAMMY-nominated group will perform on Friday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium. Mariachi music is a historic...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police want your help finding missing Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS – Police are concerned about the welfare of an Idaho Falls woman, who’s been missing since Sunday morning. A news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department says Amber Burroughs, 40, failed to show up for work Sunday. Family members tell police it’s out of character for Burroughs to do something like this. They haven’t been able to reach her since then, and want to know where she is.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Pocatello offering $2,000 scholarships to 5 high school seniors. Here’s how to apply

POCATELLO – The class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

The annual Christmas Bird Count in Howe is complete

Heading to Howe for the annual Christmas Bird Count, was like running a gauntlet, herd after herd of elk crossed the road with an occasional herd of pronghorns also looking for greener pastures in the white terrain. Most of the elk were cows and calves with an occasional small bull with them until I dropped into the farmlands in the Little Lost River Valley.
HOWE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police looking for tanker truck that hit utility pole in Pocatello

POCATELLO – Pocatello police are looking for a tanker truck that allegedly hit a utility pole and knocked it over. The collision happened on Clark Street in Pocatello around 5:40 p.m., according to KPVI. A witness says a silver tanker truck hit the power pole while turning from East...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man held at gunpoint after allegedly stealing car and stalking woman

IDAHO FALLS – A Pocatello man was arrested after police say he stole a car, drove to Idaho Falls and stalked a woman. He was also allegedly found with drugs. Matthew Allen Morey, 29, was charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owners consent, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Chubbuck looking for input on $70K park upgrade

CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck is planning a $70,000 amenities upgrade at Hiram Park and officials want input about which amenities would best serve the public. Hiram Park is a 1.93-acre park on Hiram Avenue near the Chubbuck Road-Philbin Road roundabout. According to a survey, the city is planning a “high quality, low maintenance” amenities upgrade to a 0.93-acre portion of the park sometime this year.
CHUBBUCK, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy