Prince Harry has made clear that he and wife Meghan Markle have no plans to give up their royal titles — even though he accepts he will never return to the UK or life as a working royal. The 38-year-old prince was asked on “60 Minutes” about accusations that he and his wife were still cashing in on their titles while making millions trashing the family he got them from. “Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess [of Sussex]?” Anderson Cooper asked Harry in the interview promoting the prince’s revelatory memoir, “Spare.” “And what difference would that make?” Harry replied sniffily,...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO