Cummins, Loredo Make Team USA

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s Mabel Cummins and Jennifer Loredo have been selected for Team USA and Junior Team USA, respectively, by the United States Bowling Congress after last week’s Team Trials in Las Vegas. Cummins, a senior at Vanderbilt, has been a member of Junior Team USA...
Cummins Takes Ninth at Team USA Trials

LAS VEGAS — The United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials are designed to select individuals for the national team and junior national team but if there was a category for the overall showing of a collegiate program, Vanderbilt would certainly rank at or near the top. As competition...
Dores in Prime Position Heading Into Final Day

LAS VEGAS — As the USBC Team USA Trials enters its last day of competition Saturday, several Vanderbilt bowlers have positioned themselves near the top of the leaderboard and therefore are in contention for berths on Junior Team USA. Veteran team member Mabel Cummins emerged Friday in eighth place,...
Undefeated on Day 2

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s undefeated day was good enough to hold down second place and propel it into Tuesday’s opening round best-of-seven Baker match with top-seeded McKendree at the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic. The winner of Tuesday’s opener advances to the title match at...
Cummins Strikes Balance as Team Captain, Undergraduate Honor Council President

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Between academics, training and competition, collegiate student-athletes must juggle a lot. Mabel Cummins, captain of the Vanderbilt bowling team, added to her multitasking over the past year by also serving as president of the university’s Undergraduate Honor Council. Cummins said filling both leadership roles required...
Lovely Start in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt defeated 4 of 5 opponents and ended the first day of the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic in second place as it resumed tournament play after the winter break. McKendree is the first-day leader. The Commodores defeated Spalding, 11th-ranked Maryville, ninth-ranked Louisiana Tech...
Bradfield, Holton Named Preseason All-America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Commodores earned preseason All-America recognition from Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season. Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was named to the second team and pitcher Carter Holton was named to the third team. Bradfield was a consensus All-American in his sophomore campaign in...
Headed to Knoxville

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
Not Without a Fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciaja Harbison scored 27 points and Marnelle Garraud finished with 19 as Vanderbilt women’s basketball mounted a late-game charge against rival Tennessee that came up short in an 84-71 loss on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt (9-9, 0-4 SEC) cut a 21-point fourth-quarter lead...
