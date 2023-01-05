Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
vucommodores.com
Cummins, Loredo Make Team USA
LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s Mabel Cummins and Jennifer Loredo have been selected for Team USA and Junior Team USA, respectively, by the United States Bowling Congress after last week’s Team Trials in Las Vegas. Cummins, a senior at Vanderbilt, has been a member of Junior Team USA...
vucommodores.com
Cummins Takes Ninth at Team USA Trials
LAS VEGAS — The United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials are designed to select individuals for the national team and junior national team but if there was a category for the overall showing of a collegiate program, Vanderbilt would certainly rank at or near the top. As competition...
vucommodores.com
Dores in Prime Position Heading Into Final Day
LAS VEGAS — As the USBC Team USA Trials enters its last day of competition Saturday, several Vanderbilt bowlers have positioned themselves near the top of the leaderboard and therefore are in contention for berths on Junior Team USA. Veteran team member Mabel Cummins emerged Friday in eighth place,...
vucommodores.com
Undefeated on Day 2
LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s undefeated day was good enough to hold down second place and propel it into Tuesday’s opening round best-of-seven Baker match with top-seeded McKendree at the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic. The winner of Tuesday’s opener advances to the title match at...
vucommodores.com
Cummins Strikes Balance as Team Captain, Undergraduate Honor Council President
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Between academics, training and competition, collegiate student-athletes must juggle a lot. Mabel Cummins, captain of the Vanderbilt bowling team, added to her multitasking over the past year by also serving as president of the university’s Undergraduate Honor Council. Cummins said filling both leadership roles required...
vucommodores.com
Lovely Start in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt defeated 4 of 5 opponents and ended the first day of the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic in second place as it resumed tournament play after the winter break. McKendree is the first-day leader. The Commodores defeated Spalding, 11th-ranked Maryville, ninth-ranked Louisiana Tech...
vucommodores.com
Bradfield, Holton Named Preseason All-America
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Commodores earned preseason All-America recognition from Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season. Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was named to the second team and pitcher Carter Holton was named to the third team. Bradfield was a consensus All-American in his sophomore campaign in...
vucommodores.com
Headed to Knoxville
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
vucommodores.com
Not Without a Fight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciaja Harbison scored 27 points and Marnelle Garraud finished with 19 as Vanderbilt women’s basketball mounted a late-game charge against rival Tennessee that came up short in an 84-71 loss on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt (9-9, 0-4 SEC) cut a 21-point fourth-quarter lead...
Comments / 0