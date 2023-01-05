What’s making laser sounds from under my car’s hood or what a delaminated harmonic balancer sounds like

Read full article on original website
Related
Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car
Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Watch this color changing BMW in action
Automaker BMW unveiled a pair of concept cars under the name BMW i Vision Dee during its CES 2023 event. The cars interact with drivers through color-changing panels and a front display that creates something like facial expressions.
Top Speed
A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023
The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
That Crashed Ford Mustang With a Chevy Camaro Face Has an Amazing Back Story
Copart, commenter oi8achevy on The DriveWe thought it was a tasteless custom job. We were wrong: It was a craftily built track car that was taken from this world too soon.
This Tuned Mercedes G-Wagen Looks Like a Rolling ‘60s Bathroom
The entirety of this AMG G63, outside and inside, is covered in a mint green color scheme that would look at home in your grandmother's bathroom.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi spotted being towed, raising concerns, but let’s calm down
A Tesla Semi electric truck has been spotted being towed, and it is raising concerns about reliability, but it’s not too surprising early in the program. Tesla unveiled the production version of its Tesla Semi class 8 electric truck and delivered the first units last month. PepsiCo took delivery...
BMW Drives Right Over Toyota Corolla
In a video posted to Instagram, a black BMW sedan is seen driving right over the top of a white Toyota Corolla as the two travel down a freeway. We know this sounds absolutely insane and impossible, and if we’re being honest if the video didn’t exist we wouldn’t believe the story, but there’s solid evidence of the incident.
tiremeetsroad.com
How to find a semi truck driver and hold them responsible for an accident if you don’t have their license plate information
This thread on a hit-and-run in Pointe-Claire offers advice how to locate a semi truck and its driver for insurance purposes or otherwise. Reddit user /u/hootoohoot shared dashcam footage earlier yesterday (Jan 8, 2022) showing a semi-truck driver in Pointe-Claire, Montreal commit a hit-and-run, squeezing in a helpless driver and their car in the inner turn lane.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 Dethrones Toyota Camry
The Tesla Model 3 has dethroned the Toyota Camry's 28 year win streak as the best selling mid-sized sedan in Australia. In a 28 year run, the Toyota Camry has been upended by the Tesla Model 3 as the best selling mid-sized sedan vehicle in Australia. This is for ALL vehicles, not just electric vehicles. This is a huge milestone for Tesla.
This cute robot pet will warm your heart and protect your home
Have you ever considered a robotic pet? It can last forever and requires minimum maintenance. PetBot Loona, introduced by robotics company KEYi Technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) - 2023, is quite endearing. The company is currently raising funds for this project on Indiegogo (a platform to raise funds).
Building a McLaren V8-Powered VW Caddy Pickup Is Even Harder Than It Sounds
Garage 68Did we mention it's mid-engined? And uses Porsche suspension? And has parts from Lamborghini and Audi?
Ancient ford is closed after millions tuned in on TikTok to watch videos of cars floating away
The masses were attracted off-screen as well, with hundreds coming to the small Rufford ford in Nottinghamshire to watch cars go through the river or even get stuck in it.
Digital Trends
This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake
As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.
Carscoops
BMW M5 Shooting Brake Hearse; Now We’ve Truly Seen It All
There are a lot of unusual hearses all over the world but not many of them have the power output and exotic flair to match the pictured BMW M5-based model. The BMW M5 Shooting Brake Coupe Hearse as we may call it was spotted in Athens, Greece by Stelios Trantalidis. We don’t know for sure if it is based on a genuine M5 E60 but it looks like it judging from the bodykit. This generation was also available in five-door Touring form, but the hearse builders used the traditional four-door sedan as a donor car, getting creative with the design.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Electric Ram Pickup's Doors Do a Lot More Than Just Open and Close
We are kinda obsessing over the doors on Ram's full-size electric pickup truck concept, the Ram 1500 Revolution, which made its much-anticipated global debut at CES 2023. A production model, to be called just the Rev, will be unveiled in a few months with the performance specs missing from Ram's materials for the concept. But for now, we are taking in the aesthetics of the somewhat wild-looking truck and its innovative touches, which deviates severely from the conventional Ram 1500 with an internal combustion engine.
Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7
If you like crazy, how about this six-rotor, 800+ hp Mazda RX7? The post Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch a 576-HP Kia EV6 GT Obliterate Its Rear Tires Lapping the Nurburgring
We already knew that the Kia EV6 GT was fast but know knew it was such a drift weapon?
Meet Aircore Mobility: The next-gen axial flux propulsion and traction motor
Infinitum revealed its award-winning, next-generation axial flux propulsion and traction motor, Aircore Mobility. Aircore Mobility motor maximizes vehicle range, whether on land, in the air, or on the water, by delivering high power and torque density and operating with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load circumstances.
msn.com
This is how the Titanic engine worked before an iceberg sunk the ship
The Olympic-class ocean liners were some of the largest and most luxurious passenger ships of their time. The Olympic, Titanic, and Britannic were built by Harland & Wolff for White Star Liners during the first half of the 1910s. While the sister ships stood apart because of their immense size and lavish accommodations, they all had powerful steam engines. Since the Titanic is the most famous of the ships because it sank (not to mention the James Cameron movie), we’ll cover how its engine worked before it sunk.
Comments / 1