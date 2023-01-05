Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as “America’s little brother” on “Eight is Enough,” has died. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said...
KPLC TV
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sixteen hours after announcing that actor-director Mel Gibson would join Tulane University football coach Willie Fritz as co-Grand Marshal of its 2023 Mardi Gras parade, the Krewe of Endymion rescinded the invitation Sunday (Jan. 8), citing safety concerns and threats. “The Krewe of Endymion has received...
Comments / 0