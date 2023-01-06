Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stories to watch in 2023
New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House
(The Center Square) – Whether a county can have more control over renewable energy projects like wind farms is under consideration by Illinois lawmakers in the final hours of lame-duck session. Late Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cunningham advanced House Bill 4412 to provide counties with what he said were...
KPVI Newschannel 6
NEPA's state lawmakers discuss priorities amid divided Pennsylvania General Assembly
In eight days, Pennsylvania will still have a Democratic governor and a divided General Assembly. Just not the same Democratic governor and divided assembly. As Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro takes the oath of office Jan. 17 and succeeds Gov. Tom Wolf, Republicans will continue to control the state Senate. The House will have more Democrats than the last assembly, perhaps even more a month from now once special elections fill three vacancies.
KPVI Newschannel 6
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
HARRISBURG — In the Pennsylvania Capitol, no other issue defines the legislative career of newly minted state House Speaker Mark Rozzi more than helping survivors of decades-old sexual abuse. In every legislative session since he was first elected in 2012, Rozzi has sponsored bills that would suspend the state’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Expense credit applications exceed legislative cap
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Revenue has announced that, on Jan. 3, taxpayer applications for the popular Georgia Education Expense Credit exceeded the $120 million cap on tax credits available in 2023. Applications submitted by the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program, Georgia’s largest student scholarship organization, totaled $72.6 million.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences
Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 9th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- The 2023 Iowa Legislature begins today with the GOP in firm control of the agenda since Republicans occupy 65% of the seats in the Iowa House and Senate. Republicans have what's called a super majority in the Senate. With 34 of the 50 votes, Democrats will be unable to block Republican Governor Kim Reynolds' nominees for appointed positions in state government. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says it's been a remarkable turn around for Senate Republicans, who held just 18 seats at this time 12 years ago. In the House, Republicans hold 64 of the 100 seats. House Speaker Pat Grassley says each of Iowa's 99 counties is now represented by at least one House Republican. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (like "walls") says Democrats intend to shine a light on Republican efforts to enact new abortion restrictions and send public money to private schools.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old East St. Louis resident. Police...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 5 to Jan. 11
Hyperlinks to event details in our weekly newsletter and at AKconcerts.com. Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p The Carousel Lounge –...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mardi Gras season officially begins with Twelfth Night celebration
SHREVEPORT, La. - Twelfth Night kicked off the start of the 2023 Mardi Gras season on Saturday with a night of food, fun, and live entertainment. The celebration introduced every Mardi Gras Krewe in Northwest Louisiana with a total of 16 krewes participating. The royal courts were introduced by Paul...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor’s inauguration to broadcast, stream live
COLUMBIA – South Carolina’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration will broadcast and stream live on South Carolina ETV and Public Radio beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to take place at the South Carolina Statehouse...
Comments / 0