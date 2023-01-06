ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stories to watch in 2023

New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

NEPA's state lawmakers discuss priorities amid divided Pennsylvania General Assembly

In eight days, Pennsylvania will still have a Democratic governor and a divided General Assembly. Just not the same Democratic governor and divided assembly. As Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro takes the oath of office Jan. 17 and succeeds Gov. Tom Wolf, Republicans will continue to control the state Senate. The House will have more Democrats than the last assembly, perhaps even more a month from now once special elections fill three vacancies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Expense credit applications exceed legislative cap

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Revenue has announced that, on Jan. 3, taxpayer applications for the popular Georgia Education Expense Credit exceeded the $120 million cap on tax credits available in 2023. Applications submitted by the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program, Georgia’s largest student scholarship organization, totaled $72.6 million.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers

The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences

Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 9th, 2023

(Des Moines) -- The 2023 Iowa Legislature begins today with the GOP in firm control of the agenda since Republicans occupy 65% of the seats in the Iowa House and Senate. Republicans have what's called a super majority in the Senate. With 34 of the 50 votes, Democrats will be unable to block Republican Governor Kim Reynolds' nominees for appointed positions in state government. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says it's been a remarkable turn around for Senate Republicans, who held just 18 seats at this time 12 years ago. In the House, Republicans hold 64 of the 100 seats. House Speaker Pat Grassley says each of Iowa's 99 counties is now represented by at least one House Republican. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (like "walls") says Democrats intend to shine a light on Republican efforts to enact new abortion restrictions and send public money to private schools.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man shot and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old East St. Louis resident. Police...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 5 to Jan. 11

 Hyperlinks to event details in our weekly newsletter and at AKconcerts.com. Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p The Carousel Lounge –...
ALASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mardi Gras season officially begins with Twelfth Night celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. - Twelfth Night kicked off the start of the 2023 Mardi Gras season on Saturday with a night of food, fun, and live entertainment. The celebration introduced every Mardi Gras Krewe in Northwest Louisiana with a total of 16 krewes participating. The royal courts were introduced by Paul...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor’s inauguration to broadcast, stream live

 COLUMBIA – South Carolina’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration will broadcast and stream live on South Carolina ETV and Public Radio beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to take place at the South Carolina Statehouse...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy