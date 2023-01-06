ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

2 teens arrested on arson charges

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
The Lafayette Police Department arrested two 16-year-old boys Thursday evening on preliminary charges related to a series of arsons on Olympia Drive.

The string of arsons the two teens are suspects for began on Sept. 17 and stretched to Monday. There were five separate incidents, affecting multiple vehicles, trailers and other property, the press release reads.

According to WLFI-TV, an enclosed trailer was destroyed by fire early Monday.

A trash truck driver noticed the fire at about 4 a.m. and called 911, Lt. Justin Hartman told the station.

The blaze marks the most recent case in a string of at least four arsons on Olympia Drive in several months.

A pair of arsonists in September incinerated several trucks and other property belonging to Patton Construction and RoadSafe. WLFI quoted Patton operations manager Steve Haruska in saying the tandem struck again two weeks ago, setting fire to three more trucks.

Both were arrested for multiple counts of Level 4 Felony Arson, an LPD press release reads. The suspects were taken for processing to the juvenile intake facility in Tippecanoe County.

LPD and the Lafayette Fire Department are still investigating the incidents, and encourage anyone with information to contact the arson hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

