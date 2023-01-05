Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Jean Largent
Jennie Largent “Mama Jean” age 64 of Morganton passed away Sunday January 8, 2023, at the Autumn Care in Marion. Born in Burke County she was the daughter of the late Inez Largent. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexus Elizabeth Bass.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Danny Grindstaff
Danny Grindstaff, age 62 of Snow Creek Rd, Bakersville, NC went home to be with the Lord January 8, 2023. He was a native of Mitchell County, NC and a son of the late Andrew and Dorothy King Grindstaff. He was an active member and Deacon at Rebels Creek Baptist...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Rodney Dean Buchanan
Rodney D. Buchanan, age 49, of the Newdale Community, passed away on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. He was born in Mitchell County to Eddie and Patricia Mitchell Buchanan and lived his entire life in Yancey County. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Hannah...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mary “Van” Evangeline Thomas
Mary “Van” Evangeline Thomas, age 83, of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2023. A native of Sugar Grove, she was the daughter of the late Luther “Bill” Jordan and Elba Cleo Ward Shull. Van adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved music, playing the piano, and singing in the choir. She played piano for multiple gospel groups in our area. She had an extensive nursing career, working in hospitals and doctors office settings throughout her time.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Charles Albert Hannel, Jr
Charles Albert Hannel, Jr., age 80, of Silvers Hollow Road in Spruce Pine, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville. Arrangements are incomplete. They will be announced once they have been finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
James Wayne Woody
James Wayne Woody of Micaville, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, January 5th after a brief illness. Jim, as he was known to friends and family, was 82 years old. Jim was born on April 5, 1940 to Joe Andrew Woody and Ora B. Woody in Mitchell County. Almost all of Jim’s childhood was spent in the Rebels Creek Community and he was a 1958 graduate of Bowman High School. An outstanding high school basketball player, Jim played college basketball at Asheville-Biltmore College, the predecessor of the University of North Carolina at Asheville. After a career ending injury, Jim joined the United States Army and served his country with distinction, including a tour in Korea.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Jessica Hobart Ringwood
Jessica Hobart Ringwood, age 45, passed away peacefully on January 6th, 2023 at Mission Hospital, surrounded by people who love her. Anyone who knew Jessica loved her and will remember her smile, her infectious laughter, her joy for life, and her giving heart. She was a loving mother, dedicated educator, and lifelong Special Olympics volunteer.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing
The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Two Sentenced For Meth
In Yancey County Court, held on January 6th 2023, two men were convicted of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Bo Odell Branch was arrested on April 11th, 2022 and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, as well as other drug related charges. Matthew Reed Burnett was arrested on July 25th, 2022 and charged...
Comments / 0