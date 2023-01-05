James Wayne Woody of Micaville, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, January 5th after a brief illness. Jim, as he was known to friends and family, was 82 years old. Jim was born on April 5, 1940 to Joe Andrew Woody and Ora B. Woody in Mitchell County. Almost all of Jim’s childhood was spent in the Rebels Creek Community and he was a 1958 graduate of Bowman High School. An outstanding high school basketball player, Jim played college basketball at Asheville-Biltmore College, the predecessor of the University of North Carolina at Asheville. After a career ending injury, Jim joined the United States Army and served his country with distinction, including a tour in Korea.

MICAVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO