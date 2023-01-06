Read full article on original website
Alabama Women's Basketball Blows Out Auburn 88-57
Every player scored for the Crimson Tide, led by Brittany Davis' 24 points.
auburntigers.com
Shorthanded Auburn falls to Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. –Three Tigers scored in double figures but Alabama took control early and never trailed to beat Auburn 88-57 Sunday at Neville Arena. Sania Wells matched a season-high with 13 points, Kharyssa Richardson scored a career-high 11 and Mar'shaun Bostic added 10 to lead the Tigers. Auburn played...
Former Alabama wide receiver transferring to different school than he first announced
Christian Leary, a wide receiver who spent the past two seasons at Alabama, announced Sunday that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. It is a change of direction for Leary, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and announced Dec. 13 that he was transferring to Central Florida. Leary...
Auburn lands a commitment from DB Tyler Scott during the All-American Bowl
Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook cornerback Tyler Scott announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday during the live broadcast of the All-American Bowl. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Scott also considered Alabama, Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan, USC and Texas and becomes commit No. 20 for head coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers staff. Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff led the charge in recruiting Scott, who boosts this Auburn class to No. 19 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
auburntigers.com
Tigers handle business in Atlanta, sweep through Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. – It was a busy week of racing for the Auburn Tigers but Ryan Wochomurka's crew was up to the task. The men picked up their third top-25 dual win of the season while the women snagged their sixth victory of the year. SCORES. Men. #9 Auburn...
247Sports
Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers
Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
Auburn Football's Projected 2023 Depth Chart
Head coach Hugh Freeze has overhauled virtually half the roster in his first two months on the job
REPORT: Former Auburn defensive coordinator taking the same job at Washington State
Former Auburn coach finds a new home.
auburntigers.com
No. 5 Tigers open season at Super 16 in Las Vegas
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team kicks off the 2023 season at the inaugural Super 16 in Las Vegas Saturday night. The Tigers will face No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA in a quad meet in the Orleans Arena at 8 p.m. CT.
WTVM
Local bars getting ready for College Football National Championship
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local fans are already getting ready for the championship game with the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs. There will be plenty of tailgating, watch parties and more...and that’s expected to bring in a lot of business for local bars. I’m waking...
auburntigers.com
No. 9/19 Tigers travel to Atlanta for dual with Georgia Tech
AUBURN, ALA. – Auburn Swim and Dive kicked off 2023 in spectacular fashion on Wednesday on the plains knocking off No. 8/15 Texas A&M. Saturday the Tigers travel to Atlanta for a dual with Georgia Tech. Action begins inside the McAuley Aquatic Center at 10 a.m. CT and will...
auburntigers.com
Auburn returns home primed for Top 25 matchup with Arkansas
AUBURN, Ala. – In the conference where It Just Means More, Saturday's top 25 matchup at Neville Arena carries an extra measure of importance for Auburn's native Arkansans Allen Flanigan and Chris Moore. Arkansas. Jan. 7, 2023. 7:30 p.m. CT. TV: SEC Network. Radio: Auburn Sports Network. For Moore,...
auburn.edu
Auburn University announces retirement of former dean, professor Jim Shepard
Auburn University has announced the retirement of Jim Shepard, former dean and professor in the College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment. Shepard, who is an expert in forest soils, forest ecology and wetlands policy, was the former professor and associate director of the Forest and Wildlife Research Center at Mississippi State University before being appointed dean of what was then the Auburn University School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences in 2011. Among Shepard’s achievements as dean at Auburn, he oversaw the fundraising and construction of the Solon and Martha Dixon Foundation Learning Center in Andalusia, Alabama, the first official wildlife summer field practicum completed in 2012, and the establishment of the Natural Resources Management undergraduate degree.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka boys beat Tallassee in county championship
The Wetumpka boys basketball team led nearly wire-to-wire to claim the Elmore County Basketball Tournament Championship on Saturday night. Wetumpka beat Tallassee, 69-60, in the championship final held at the Tallassee High School Gym. The Indians went 3-0 across the tournament. They beat Stanhope Elmore, 69-61, on Thursday, Elmore County,...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Montgomery
Montgomery might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Montgomery.
Sunday Conversation: First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Elder offers his prayer for Columbus in the new year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sunday Conversation continues into 2023 with First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Elder. He talks about the community he now calls home and what is so unique about Columbus. Elder also shares his prayer for Columbus going into the new year.
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
Alabama man killed when van collides with truck and overturns
An Alabama man was killed Friday night whe the van in which he was riding struck a truck and overturned, Alabama troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of an Opelika, Alabama, man. Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the...
Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
American Airlines dropping service at Columbus Airport in Georgia, eliminating CLT flight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is losing one of its nonstop flights to Georgia. American Airlines will drop its service at Columbus Airport this spring, a move that impacts CLT. “Due to soft demand and the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the...
