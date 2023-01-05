Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
Yardbarker
Yankees lose speedster utility outfielder to Mets in free agency
The New York Yankees made a much more conscientious effort to be better on the basepaths last year, and the guy who did that better than anyone is headed across town to Queens. Tim Locastro is headed to the Mets on a minor-league deal, and I wouldn’t be surprised if...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Gives Update That Will Have Fans Seething
Since signing Willson Contreras to replace Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have stood pat. “Stand pat” is a phrase that Cardinals fans are getting tired of hearing, as it has been used at trade deadlines and in offseasons when the team has done little or nothing at all.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ star outfield prospect should be off-limits after huge developmental leap
Jasson Dominguez has been one of the most prized prospects in recent memory for the New York Yankees. I still remember when he was just 16 years old when we signed him in the international signing pool, and now he’s 19 and continuing to advance through the minor leagues. Though the expectations for him are very lofty, with comps to the Mick and Mike Trout already having been thrown out there, the future is still insanely bright for The Martian.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'
LeBron James is doing incredible things at age 38 and is leaving the entire NBA world in confusion about his late-career excellence. Despite many expecting James' physical decline to take him out of the conversation of the best players in the league, LeBron keeps proving everyone wrong. He has done...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have an explosive arm ready to take off in 2023
Arguably the best pitching staff in baseball, the Yankees are loaded with talent from top to bottom. While the high-leverage arms in the bullpen and the star-studded rotation are what get the most coverage (and rightfully so), the Yankees have a reliever in the backend of their bullpen that could take a huge leap in 2023. The Yankees are at the forefront of pitching development, taking what pitchers do extremely well and optimizing it in a manner that allows them to have success at the highest level of professional baseball. Albert Abreu had a turbulent 2022, but he showed that he has some of the best raw stuff in the game.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ prospect getting breakout projections, and it’s neither Volpe nor Peraza
The New York Yankees are projected to inject Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into prominent roles this upcoming season. Seemingly, the shortstop job is Peraza’s to lose, despite management telling Volpe he will have a great opportunity to steal the job, despite having minimal experience at the Triple-A level.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Yardbarker
Cubs Catcher Chooses Free Agency Over Assignment To Triple-A Iowa
The Chicago Cubs have lost another catcher as they prepare for 2023. After letting Willson Contreras go during the start of the offseason, another catcher from the team joins the free agent market. However, this catcher only walked shortly after the team assigned him to the Iowa Cubs in December.
Yardbarker
Insider: NBA executives 'prepared' for Lakers to trade LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 NBA season hoping to erase memories of last year’s disastrous run. It quickly became apparent that would not be happening. L.A. seems on pace to miss the playoffs yet again this season, and the final years of LeBron James’ career are being wasted in regrettable fashion on a nightly basis.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to Former All-Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Angels are still looking to upgrade at the shortstop position ahead of next season. There aren't a ton of great options on the free agent market, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels have been linked to one of them in Elvis Andrus. "Elvis...
Yardbarker
Carlos Correa Situation Offers Another Plot Twist
Carlos Correa hit the MLB free agency market this season as one of the hottest shortstops available. The former Minnesota Twins star was coming off a great offensive season in 2022. However, the team let him walk during the free agency period with plenty of teams eying the young star.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Provides A Monday Carlos Correa Update
The New York Mets and shortstop Carlos Correa have been in constant contact since late-December, when their destinies crossed on the wake of a failed deal between the player and the San Francisco Giants. Concerns with Correa’s physical are delaying a deal, which likely won’t be for $315 million anymore....
Yardbarker
2 Areas New York Mets Must Address After Carlos Correa Resolution
Once the Mets come to a resolution on the Carlos Correa situation, there is still work to be done in the roster building department. Here are two key areas the Mets must address after the Correa saga concludes. Bullpen. General manager Billy Eppler did a great job addressing the high-leverage...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Correa’s situation with Mets
The Carlos Correa saga has been the most intriguing storyline of the winter. Arguably the most coveted free agent of the offseason has now agreed to not one but two 12+ year contracts with two different teams, only for both of them to have fallen through because of a failed physical. We are three weeks from when his deal with the Mets was announced, a 12-year pact worth $310 million. However, nobody knows what’s going to happen next.
Yardbarker
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Yardbarker
Eight players reportedly linked to Lakers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the more interesting 2022-23 campaigns of any team in the NBA. After starting the season off 2-10 and looking doomed to miss the playoffs again, L.A. has since gone 17-11 for a 19-21 mark through 40 games. With five straight victories under...
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes on why NBA players dislike Chris Paul
Matt Barnes is one of the more iconic NBA players of his generation both on and off the court. Although he is something of an acquired taste, there is no denying that Barnes is tapped into basketball players’ mentalities in a way few others are. That is part of...
Comments / 0