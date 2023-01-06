Read full article on original website
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Monday, Jan. 9)
Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. TCU (+13) against Georgia: It is hard to see the Frogs getting blown out. They keep it close. 2. TCU-Georgia over 64 points: The semis were high scoring. I can see the title game being the same. 3. Nuggets (-9) against Lakers: I know L.A. has won five in a row but Denve is another level at home right now. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 55-61)
