Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post
Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s a very good police inspector–he listened to the community and he was good for us. He Read More ...
yonkerstimes.com
Scott Shannon — Not gone, and definitely not forgotten
Westchester-resident Scott Shannon, the Vin Scully of disc jockeys, signed off his final morning show on WCBS-FM on Friday, December 16, after almost 40 years on New York area radio, and what a long and wondrous journey it has been. For New Yorkers of a certain age, if Dan Ingram...
Herald Community Newspapers
Warehouse spared from Lynbrook truck fire
Sprinklers activated in a Lynbrook warehouse on Merrick Road helped quell a fire late last Thursday. Lynbrook Fire Department firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at a wholesale distribution warehouse at 96 Merrick Rd. opposite Charles Street at 11:38 p.m., Dec. 29 and found smoke coming from the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building.
Riverhead swears in new police officer
The Riverhead Police Department has a fresh face among its rank and file. Officer Mark Weiss of Riverhead was sworn in Wednesday as the department’s newest full-time police officer. Weiss has been working as a part-time cop in Riverhead since June, Police Chief David Hegermiller said. He fills a...
A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens
On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.
longisland.com
Oceanside Brunch Club Opens in Oceanside
In Oceanside, brunch just upped its game at the Oceanside Brunch Club, which opened last month. The interior is open with plenty of seating. It has a very modern diner feel with a little bit of funk. The menu is stacked with everything from your basic BEC sandwich ($6.50) to braised short rib hash ($9.99). You can also chose from griddle specials like the french toast ($11.99) and chicken and waffles ($15.99) or their large assortment of breakfast burritos.
longisland.com
Kinben Sushi Opens in Plainview
A sushi joint opened in Plainview last fall and replaced Heike Sushi with new owners. Sushi joints are not hard to find on Long Island but a really good one is worth its weight in gold and reviewers are saying Kinben Sushi is one of the good ones. You’ll find...
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
longislandbusiness.com
Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore
Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
rocklanddaily.com
Missionaries on the Move in Monsey Neighborhood
Rockland residents are warned that at least one couple is going around knocking on doors proselytizing. "I only spoke to them via the intercom as I don't directly open the door to people I don't recognize when I'm not expecting anyone," one Monsey resident shared with Rockland Daily. "He said they wanted to share some good news with me about the bible. I told him I already knew about the bible, and I was not interested nor would anyone else in the neighborhood."
newcanaanite.com
1840-Built Ponus Ridge Home Sells for $2,995,000
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Dec. 29.
islipbulletin.net
Saying goodbye to a hero
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
'Pray For Him': Young Dispatcher For Westchester County Hospitalized
A beloved dispatcher for Westchester County's Emergency Communications Center has been hospitalized, prompting support from colleagues and friends from throughout the area. Dispatcher JT Camp, who serves the county's dispatch center "60 Control" in Valhalla, was announced to be hospitaliz…
Hispanic Democrats of Westchester announce list of candidates for office in 2023
They made the announcement during an event at Salsa Picante Restaurant on Mamoroneck Avenue.
Herald Community Newspapers
‘Dirty dozen’ burglars busted, police say
Police are accusing what they describe as a pair of burgling Grinches of stealing $150,000 in valuables from a dozen area homes over the holidays. Joshua B. Mellado-Gonzalez, 32, and Mauricio J. Fuentes-Jimenez, 31 — both of Queens Village — were charged with 12 burglaries that stretched across communities that include Lynbrook, Valley Stream, Elmont, West Hempstead, Rockville Centre and Baldwin.
Herald Community Newspapers
A nightmare before Christmas
East Rockaway residents woke up to several feet of flooding and thousands of dollars in damage on Friday, Dec. 23. Brian Barry, an East Rockaway resident for 17 years, lost his handicapped-accessible chair lift and two cars to the flood. His basement was flooded, along with the cars. Barry’s insurance does not cover such damage.
petage.com
Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore
Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
longisland.com
Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar
Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
Police, Suffolk arson officials probe series of car fires in Amityville
Authorities say three vehicles in a parking lot on Maple Drive went up in flames around 5:30 a.m.
Suffolk DA: Man indicted for attempting to stab 2 Nassau detectives in Copiague
Eric Terranova, 40, attempted to stab two Nassau detectives in Copiague on March 19, 2022, authorities say.
