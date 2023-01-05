Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Calhoun sinks Long Beach
The performances and leadership qualities of Calhoun’s Matt Kalfas, Sean DiPaola and Tommy Bello has carried over from one court to another and is a big reason why the Colts are in the early driver’s seat in Nassau Conference A-1 boys’ basketball. With Bello, its starting center,...
NY Lottery: These 10 scratch-off games have the most winning tickets in circulation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You scratch and scratch, but it’s hard to know how many winning tickets are left in the batch. If you enjoy playing games of chance with hopes of a big payout, you’ll be happy to know there are an abundance of prizes to be had on scratch-off lottery tickets.
One $1 million Powerball ticket, four $50,000 tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five New Yorkers won big in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $1 million and four tickets worth $50,000 were sold for the drawing, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 35-36-44-45-67, with a Powerball of 14. The winning tickets were bought at: Powerball players can securely […]
newyorkupstate.com
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
roslyn-news.com
LoveShackFancy Opens Boutique On Northern Boulevard In Manhasset
LoveShackFancy is bringing their pink, floral dreamworld to Manhasset with the opening of their seventeenth store. Since its inception, LoveShackFancy has gained a dedicated following and garnered international and generational appeal, with loyal consumers spanning from Alpha to Gen X. The shop, located on Northern Boulevard, is introduced with the...
Barbecue brisket stars at NYC brunch spot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Blue Smoke in Manhattan takes barbecue classics, like brisket, and combines them with eggs and cheesy grits for a classic brunch. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole has more on the popular eatery in the video player above.
Herald Community Newspapers
Warehouse spared from Lynbrook truck fire
Sprinklers activated in a Lynbrook warehouse on Merrick Road helped quell a fire late last Thursday. Lynbrook Fire Department firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at a wholesale distribution warehouse at 96 Merrick Rd. opposite Charles Street at 11:38 p.m., Dec. 29 and found smoke coming from the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building.
‘Bleeding blue’: Cops flee NYPD in biggest exodus since 9/11
The NYPD saw 3,701 cops retire or resign in 2022, the most since the post-9/11 exodus in 2002, when 3,846 cops said goodbye to the job, according to data obtained by The Post. Pension fund numbers reveal the 2022 exits are 32% more than the 2,811 who left in 2021. The mass migration took place as the NYPD hired 1,982 officers in 2022, leaving the department down some 1,700 cops, the data suggests. Bail reform, resentment for the city’s vaccination mandate, the defund-the-police movement, cops feeling disrespected, and the lure of higher pay and lower stress proved to be the final push...
longisland.com
Oceanside Brunch Club Opens in Oceanside
In Oceanside, brunch just upped its game at the Oceanside Brunch Club, which opened last month. The interior is open with plenty of seating. It has a very modern diner feel with a little bit of funk. The menu is stacked with everything from your basic BEC sandwich ($6.50) to braised short rib hash ($9.99). You can also chose from griddle specials like the french toast ($11.99) and chicken and waffles ($15.99) or their large assortment of breakfast burritos.
Serious Crash Shuts Down Long Island Expressway Stretch In Plainview
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is closed after a serious crash. The closure, reported at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, is in Nassau County, on the westbound side in Plainview at Exit 46. All three lanes are expected to remain closed for an undetermined period of time...
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Fatal Plainview Crash
This story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a fatal crash.The closure, reported at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Nassau County, was on the westbound side in Plainview at Exit 46.All three lanes remained closed for nearly two hours during the crash …
Herald Community Newspapers
Hochul veto changes little in Cleveland Avenue park debate
The legal battle between Freeport village officials and the community’s school district is over a field that has been on Cleveland Avenue since 1949. Later renamed the William ”Bill” Ashley Memorial Field, the Cleveland Avenue site has been used by Freeport public schools for sports practices. Village...
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
13 WHAM
Woman stabbed on Webster Avenue
A woman in her 20's was stabbed at least once in the lower body on Webster Avenue last night just before midnight. The victim is currently being treated at Rochester General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
Herald Community Newspapers
‘Dirty dozen’ burglars busted, police say
Police are accusing what they describe as a pair of burgling Grinches of stealing $150,000 in valuables from a dozen area homes over the holidays. Joshua B. Mellado-Gonzalez, 32, and Mauricio J. Fuentes-Jimenez, 31 — both of Queens Village — were charged with 12 burglaries that stretched across communities that include Lynbrook, Valley Stream, Elmont, West Hempstead, Rockville Centre and Baldwin.
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens
On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.
lacademie.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023
With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash
Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
