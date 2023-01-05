Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
followsouthjersey.com
Free Expungement Event To Be Held On MLK Day
CAMDEN, N.J. — An expungement event will be held at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free event is sponsored by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, Volunteer UP legal clinic, ARCHER...
Making the city what it is: the ‘mayor of Seventh Street’
Every morning, Jeanette Buchanon pulls out a chair, fixes a cup of coffee, and sits to survey the frontiers of her neighborhood. Jeanette has lived more than 60 years, her entire life, in Reading. In her neighborhood, where she has earned the title of “the mayor of Seventh Street” from her neighbors, this matriarch holds the power of convening people.
lehighvalleynews.com
New Bethany Ministries set to get 'millions' for specialized housing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — New Bethany Ministries, which works closely with the area's homeless, is set to get "millions" of dollars Friday to help it house more people, with special considerations in mind, officials say. The announcement will come at a Friday morning news conference at Bethlehem City Hall with...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA
Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
bctv.org
Opening Reception Announced for “FACE” Friday, January 27th, 5-7pm
Studio B Fine Art Gallery, 39A East Philadelphia Avenue in Boyertown, PA, announces the opening of “FACE” on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The exhibit continues through April 23, 2023. An awards ceremony will be held between 6:00-7:00 p.m. and featured on Facebook LIVE. A virtual tour will be available following the opening.
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Giggleberry Fair – New Hope, PA
Giggleberry Fair is located in Peddler’s Village, a shopping village with over 65 unique shops and restaurants in eastern Pennsylvania. The address is 167 Carousel Lane, New Hope, Pennsylvania. It’s across the street from the majority of shops at Peddler’s Village. Giggleberry Fair is an indoor play...
Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund attempts to battle opioid crisis
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The opioid crisis is hitting Philadelphia particularly hard. In 2021, there were nearly 1,300 overdose deaths in the city, but now, city leaders came up with a new plan to fight the epidemic. "I want to walk freely. I want to be able to say that change has come," Patrice Rogers from the group Stop the Risk said.Rogers has high hopes for her Kensington neighborhood. She founded Stop the Risk, an outreach program for people facing drug addiction and experiencing homelessness. "These people need to be back home with their loved ones," Rogers said. "We need more community,...
trentonjournal.com
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
fox29.com
Kensington brewery adopts afternoon curfew for kids; most adults happy with new rule
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A local brewery is changing the rules for parents and has adopted a no kids after 2 p.m. policy. "First of all, I have two young children. I’m gonna put that out there," co-owner of Human Robot, Jake Atkinson, stated. Atkinson says they are putting their...
governing.com
City Workers Look More Like Philly, Except at Higher Pay
(TNS) — The racial makeup of Philadelphia's exempt city government employees looks more like the racial demographics of the city at large than it has in previous years, but disparities persist — especially among the highest-paid exempt workers. That's according to two workforce diversity reviews from the offices of the city controller and the mayor.
abc27.com
Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as ‘oldest dog in the United States’
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is celebrating a remarkable birthday. And no, it isn’t a person. Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta adopted Ladybug, also known as “Buggy,” from a groomer after she was abandoned there. Records from Ladybug’s original owner show that Ladybug...
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in New Castle, DE
DELAWARE - If you are planning to visit New Castle, Delaware, there are several restaurants you can consider. Whether you want to dine in a fine dining restaurant or one with a more casual vibe, you will find what you're looking for at some of the area's best eateries. Jessop's...
fox29.com
Police: Teen group wanted for assaulting Fashion District employee, breaking his jaw
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia employee was attacked on-the-job at the height of the holiday season, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Police say a group of teens assaulted the worker at the Guess Store inside the Fashion District on Market Street on December 19.
sanatogapost.com
Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft
READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
