PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The opioid crisis is hitting Philadelphia particularly hard. In 2021, there were nearly 1,300 overdose deaths in the city, but now, city leaders came up with a new plan to fight the epidemic. "I want to walk freely. I want to be able to say that change has come," Patrice Rogers from the group Stop the Risk said.Rogers has high hopes for her Kensington neighborhood. She founded Stop the Risk, an outreach program for people facing drug addiction and experiencing homelessness. "These people need to be back home with their loved ones," Rogers said. "We need more community,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO