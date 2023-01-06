Read full article on original website
Commentary: Sandra Lee Fewer
As I pondered what to write about for this month’s column, I met up with an SF police officer for coffee at the coffee shop at the corner of 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. We are old friends, and after we caught up on the happenings of our children, families and ourselves, we began a conversation that started with him saying, “Man, San Francisco is a mess. Neighbors are hating each other, and everything seems to be fractured.” After two hours of discussion, I thought this would be a perfect time to propose, “Why don’t we all take a break from hate this year?”
Announcements: January, 2023
Sign up on the TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. All supplies provided. • Clement Street Happy Hour Cleanup. Friday, Jan. 6, 3:30-5 p.m. Meet in front of The Bitter End (441 Clement St.) then stay afterward for a drink and to meet fellow volunteers. • Great...
Police Blotter: Richmond District
Vandalism, Trespassing: 500 Block of Point Lobos Avenue, Nov. 22, 1:27 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible burglary in progress. The witness said she heard someone banging on the front door of her hotel room and the sound of someone trying the doorknob. She then heard the sound of glass breaking in the adjacent unit.
The Man Behind Instagram’s ‘filmhowyalike’ With 19,000 Followers
Richmond District photographer Yameen has basically lived his entire life in pursuit of creativity. His passion for creative expression began at the tender age of 6 or 7 with a Fisher-Price 110mm film camera, a hobby that would eventually develop into music and video production in his teen years and into adulthood.
Press Release: SFPD Arrests Suspect in Commercial Burglary Series
Beginning Nov. 13, 2022, a series of commercial burglary incidents occurred at a number of different locations in the City of San Francisco. The burglaries followed a similar modus operandi in which the suspect would force entry through the front of the commercial business, causing property damage. The suspect would then steal large amounts of U.S. Currency from the cash register, safe or ATM machine, and various items of property. In many of the cases, the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a black sedan. The burglaries occurred at the following locations on the following dates:
