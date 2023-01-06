As I pondered what to write about for this month’s column, I met up with an SF police officer for coffee at the coffee shop at the corner of 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. We are old friends, and after we caught up on the happenings of our children, families and ourselves, we began a conversation that started with him saying, “Man, San Francisco is a mess. Neighbors are hating each other, and everything seems to be fractured.” After two hours of discussion, I thought this would be a perfect time to propose, “Why don’t we all take a break from hate this year?”

