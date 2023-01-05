ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

musictimes.com

Nick Carter New Song 2023: Fans Question Timing Of Song's Release 2 Months After Aaron's Death

Nick Carter is about to release a song this 2023 and it's coming really soon. Fans have reacted differently to the teaser video he recently posted on his Instagram page. The next song, which will discuss their tumultuous relationship, was written and recorded by the Backstreet Boys singer and is reportedly about how he feels about his late brother, Aaron Carter.
musictimes.com

Shakira Heartbreak: This Is How She Found Out Gerard Pique Was Cheating on Her

It was just suspected that the retired athlete had an affair with the Queen of Latin Music, but it now appears that their breakup was influenced by infidelity. Shakira was allegedly "devastated" when fans saw her ex's new lover in a Zoom interview he conducted from home in 2021, according to a source who talked to Page Six.
musictimes.com

French Montana 'Coke Boys 6' Shooting: Rapper Hides at KFC as At Least 10 Shot, Police Blaming the Singer? [Video]

In the seconds following the chaos of gunfire in Miami Gardens, French Montana and members of his team scurried into a fast food restaurant to seek refuge. TMZ has obtained video from inside a KFC restaurant where the French and others sought refuge. In the clip, French doesn't say much, but you can see him looking out toward the scene.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
musictimes.com

GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail

GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
musictimes.com

Olivia Rodrigo New Album Teaser Got Livvies Excited, Left Others Unamused?

At the second-year anniversary of her breakout single, "driver's license," Olivia Rodrigo gave her fans a sweet treat and a thank you message on Instagram. "Working on so many new songs I'm excited to show u," Rodrigo posted along with a video of herself, presumably singing one of her new songs. "Thank u for everything."
Distractify

TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old

Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
ARIZONA STATE
musictimes.com

SZA New Music 2023: Singer Hints at Dropping 'SOS' Deluxe Version + New Collabs Revealed?

SZA's sophomore studio album, "SOS," has enjoyed much commercial success, and she's just about to sweeten the pot by adding several more tracks. A deluxe version of "SOS" might not come as a surprise to some fans anymore, since the singer has revealed before that she recorded about a hundred songs for the mega-hit album.
musictimes.com

Slipknot New Bassist: Alessandro Venturella's Identity Discovered in Band's LP Through These?

Slipknot's bassist, Alessandro "Vman" Venturella, spoke about the revelation of his identity to the public before the release of the band's fifth album. In October 2014, Slipknot dropped ".5: The Gray Chapter," which served as the first CD without its late bassist Paul Gray and founding drummer, Joey Jordison. The latter member was fired in 2013.
musictimes.com

Iggy Pop 'Hates' Grammys: Music Icon The Reason For THIS Artists' Success?

Iggy Pop is one of the biggest names in music and is widely considered as the "Godfather of Punk," for his impeccable contribution and impact on the punk and rock genres. The rocker, now 76-years-old sat recently with Classic Rock and became very candid on how he feels toward the Grammy Awards.
musictimes.com

Kanye West Hiding from Ex-Business Manager? Rapper Spotted Leaving Church

Kanye West was named as one of the victims of the death hoax trend going around the internet, which was spurred on by his ex-business manager reporting him missing, but apparently, he's perfectly fine. In fact, the "Gold Digger" rapper might just be going on the down low by avoiding...
musictimes.com

Louis Tomlinson, GF Eleanor Calder Breakup: Former 1D Star Engaged Before Split?

Louis Tomlinson is a single man after it was reported he and his long-time girlfriend have broken up. The Sun reported that the former member of One Direction and Eleanor Calder had dissolved their five-year union. They claim that the singer- songwriter's tour interrupted their relationship, which is why they...
The Guardian

Why is Spotify full of faster versions of pop hits? Let’s bring you up to speed

I’m listening to the accelerated, chipmunk voice of the British singer Raye on Escapism, a rebound-sex anthem that’s currently climbing UK pop charts. Raye actually has a low, brassy singing voice, but I’m not listening to her official version. This one is paced 150% faster than the original song, making it sound like Raye has just inhaled helium and is spitting out her lyrics like an auctioneer on Adderall.
musictimes.com

Young Thug Trial Update: Charges, Witness, Schedule, Details

Young Thug's highly-awaited and high-profile RICO trial will be taking place next week, Jan. 9, 2023. According to Axios, the jury selection for Young Thug's trial is already underway, which targets the alleged leader, Young Thug, and 13 other associates of the alleged YSL Records/Gang. Other associates of the alleged...
ATLANTA, GA

