Nick Carter New Song 2023: Fans Question Timing Of Song's Release 2 Months After Aaron's Death
Nick Carter is about to release a song this 2023 and it's coming really soon. Fans have reacted differently to the teaser video he recently posted on his Instagram page. The next song, which will discuss their tumultuous relationship, was written and recorded by the Backstreet Boys singer and is reportedly about how he feels about his late brother, Aaron Carter.
Shakira Heartbreak: This Is How She Found Out Gerard Pique Was Cheating on Her
It was just suspected that the retired athlete had an affair with the Queen of Latin Music, but it now appears that their breakup was influenced by infidelity. Shakira was allegedly "devastated" when fans saw her ex's new lover in a Zoom interview he conducted from home in 2021, according to a source who talked to Page Six.
French Montana 'Coke Boys 6' Shooting: Rapper Hides at KFC as At Least 10 Shot, Police Blaming the Singer? [Video]
In the seconds following the chaos of gunfire in Miami Gardens, French Montana and members of his team scurried into a fast food restaurant to seek refuge. TMZ has obtained video from inside a KFC restaurant where the French and others sought refuge. In the clip, French doesn't say much, but you can see him looking out toward the scene.
50 Cent Marks New Era with Eminem, Dr. Dre Collabs: 'We're in Motion! It's Gonna Be Big!'
50 Cent said that he has several surprises lined up for his fans as he unveiled the next era of his career: a new album, several collabs, and projects. The world has seen just what a powerhouse 50 Cent makes with Eminem and Dr. Dre, thanks to their iconic and critically acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show.
GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail
GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
Olivia Rodrigo New Album Teaser Got Livvies Excited, Left Others Unamused?
At the second-year anniversary of her breakout single, "driver's license," Olivia Rodrigo gave her fans a sweet treat and a thank you message on Instagram. "Working on so many new songs I'm excited to show u," Rodrigo posted along with a video of herself, presumably singing one of her new songs. "Thank u for everything."
TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
Jessie J Album 2023: Pregnancy Making Pop Star Feel 'Sick,' No New Music Coming Soon?
Over the past few days, Jessie J shared an exciting news to her fans as she announced her pregnancy. Today, she's giving her followers an update on how life is treating her amid her first trimester. Taking to her official Instagram account, the global pop star shared random stitched videos...
SZA New Music 2023: Singer Hints at Dropping 'SOS' Deluxe Version + New Collabs Revealed?
SZA's sophomore studio album, "SOS," has enjoyed much commercial success, and she's just about to sweeten the pot by adding several more tracks. A deluxe version of "SOS" might not come as a surprise to some fans anymore, since the singer has revealed before that she recorded about a hundred songs for the mega-hit album.
Slipknot New Bassist: Alessandro Venturella's Identity Discovered in Band's LP Through These?
Slipknot's bassist, Alessandro "Vman" Venturella, spoke about the revelation of his identity to the public before the release of the band's fifth album. In October 2014, Slipknot dropped ".5: The Gray Chapter," which served as the first CD without its late bassist Paul Gray and founding drummer, Joey Jordison. The latter member was fired in 2013.
Iggy Pop 'Hates' Grammys: Music Icon The Reason For THIS Artists' Success?
Iggy Pop is one of the biggest names in music and is widely considered as the "Godfather of Punk," for his impeccable contribution and impact on the punk and rock genres. The rocker, now 76-years-old sat recently with Classic Rock and became very candid on how he feels toward the Grammy Awards.
Kanye West Hiding from Ex-Business Manager? Rapper Spotted Leaving Church
Kanye West was named as one of the victims of the death hoax trend going around the internet, which was spurred on by his ex-business manager reporting him missing, but apparently, he's perfectly fine. In fact, the "Gold Digger" rapper might just be going on the down low by avoiding...
Louis Tomlinson, GF Eleanor Calder Breakup: Former 1D Star Engaged Before Split?
Louis Tomlinson is a single man after it was reported he and his long-time girlfriend have broken up. The Sun reported that the former member of One Direction and Eleanor Calder had dissolved their five-year union. They claim that the singer- songwriter's tour interrupted their relationship, which is why they...
Why is Spotify full of faster versions of pop hits? Let’s bring you up to speed
I’m listening to the accelerated, chipmunk voice of the British singer Raye on Escapism, a rebound-sex anthem that’s currently climbing UK pop charts. Raye actually has a low, brassy singing voice, but I’m not listening to her official version. This one is paced 150% faster than the original song, making it sound like Raye has just inhaled helium and is spitting out her lyrics like an auctioneer on Adderall.
Sam Smith New Song 2023: Singer Collabs With Koffee, Jessie Reyez After ’Unholy’s Massive Success'
Sam Smith had an amazing 2022 mainly because of their collaborative song with Kim Petras titled "Unholy" as it became a massive hit to fans and even broke records. This year, the musician is ready to shock supporters even more as they're going to drop a new song soon. Taking...
Young Thug Trial Update: Charges, Witness, Schedule, Details
Young Thug's highly-awaited and high-profile RICO trial will be taking place next week, Jan. 9, 2023. According to Axios, the jury selection for Young Thug's trial is already underway, which targets the alleged leader, Young Thug, and 13 other associates of the alleged YSL Records/Gang. Other associates of the alleged...
Morgan Wallen Pays Tribute to Keith Whitley in New Song Following Alleged Nashville Bar Incident
Morgan Wallen is focusing on his music-making following a recent report about his alleged concerning behavior. As fans wait for the news regarding Wallen's new studio album, he dropped several sneak peeks of the project since New Year's Eve. Recently, the musician hyped everyone even more by sharing a new preview of his song about Keith Whitley.
