Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
50 Cent Marks New Era with Eminem, Dr. Dre Collabs: 'We're in Motion! It's Gonna Be Big!'
50 Cent said that he has several surprises lined up for his fans as he unveiled the next era of his career: a new album, several collabs, and projects. The world has seen just what a powerhouse 50 Cent makes with Eminem and Dr. Dre, thanks to their iconic and critically acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show.
BottleRock Festival 2023 Lineup Headliners: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers + More Details
Another annual music festival is headed this way. The BottleRock Festival just announced its 2023 headliners and lineup, and fans wouldn't want to miss out on this. According to Forbes magazine, this year's BottleRock Festival will be a little more special than the rest, because it marks the annual music festival's 10th year anniversary.
Sam Smith New Song 2023: Singer Collabs With Koffee, Jessie Reyez After ’Unholy’s Massive Success'
Sam Smith had an amazing 2022 mainly because of their collaborative song with Kim Petras titled "Unholy" as it became a massive hit to fans and even broke records. This year, the musician is ready to shock supporters even more as they're going to drop a new song soon. Taking...
Taylor Swift Defended by Emily Ratajkowski 11 Years After Ellen DeGeneres’ SHOCKING Interview
Ellen DeGeneres may not be on our TV screens anymore, but many fans are still calling her out for her previous behavior with artists that went on her show as guests including Emily Ratajowski who had something to say about Taylor Swift's previous appearance more than a decade ago. According...
Paris Hilton Using Britney Spears for Clout? Heiress Denies Photoshopping Singer in Recent Picture
The early 2000s saw one of the most iconic trios in celebrity history: Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan; and since all three are now doing much better in their personal lives and career, it's no surprise that some of them will be spotted together from time to time.
Morgan Wallen Pays Tribute to Keith Whitley in New Song Following Alleged Nashville Bar Incident
Morgan Wallen is focusing on his music-making following a recent report about his alleged concerning behavior. As fans wait for the news regarding Wallen's new studio album, he dropped several sneak peeks of the project since New Year's Eve. Recently, the musician hyped everyone even more by sharing a new preview of his song about Keith Whitley.
AJ McLean Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + Backstreet Boys Updates
Happy birthday, AJ McLean! The singer is currently celebrating his birthday today. Find out more about his early life, career, and success through the years. Born Alexander James McLean on January 9, 1978, the musician is now 45 years old. His parents are Denise and Bob McLean. Growing up, the...
