Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Shakira Heartbreak: This Is How She Found Out Gerard Pique Was Cheating on Her

It was just suspected that the retired athlete had an affair with the Queen of Latin Music, but it now appears that their breakup was influenced by infidelity. Shakira was allegedly "devastated" when fans saw her ex's new lover in a Zoom interview he conducted from home in 2021, according to a source who talked to Page Six.
Chris Harrison Was Shocked Wells Adams Didn’t Replace Him As ‘Bachelor’ Host: “The Easiest Call Since Ken Jennings Got The ‘Jeopardy’ Job”

The first two episodes of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever… With Chris Harrison have arrived. And in addition to opening up about his controversial exit from the franchise, former host Chris Harrison shared some thoughts about who he thought would replace him. After testing out several guest hosts in Harrison’s absence, the franchise named Bachelor alum and former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer as a permanent host in September 2021. But Palmer wasn’t who Harrison expected or wanted to carry the torch. He was rooting for show alum, Sarah Hyland’s husband, and beloved Paradise bartender Wells Adams. When discussing who from the franchise reached...
Kanye West Hiding from Ex-Business Manager? Rapper Spotted Leaving Church

Kanye West was named as one of the victims of the death hoax trend going around the internet, which was spurred on by his ex-business manager reporting him missing, but apparently, he's perfectly fine. In fact, the "Gold Digger" rapper might just be going on the down low by avoiding...
Bruce Willis Finds New ‘Will to Live’ Amid Rare Brain Disorder Battle

Rumer Willis' pregnancy announcement reportedly gave Bruce Willis a "new will to live" amid his rare brain disorder battle. Willis and Demi Moore's daughter, Rumer, announced her pregnancy in December through her media representative, Jennifer Abel. The spokesperson told USA Today that Willis and Moore would soon welcome their first grandchild.

