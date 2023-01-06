Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Paris Hilton Using Britney Spears for Clout? Heiress Denies Photoshopping Singer in Recent Picture
The early 2000s saw one of the most iconic trios in celebrity history: Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan; and since all three are now doing much better in their personal lives and career, it's no surprise that some of them will be spotted together from time to time.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
musictimes.com
Shakira Heartbreak: This Is How She Found Out Gerard Pique Was Cheating on Her
It was just suspected that the retired athlete had an affair with the Queen of Latin Music, but it now appears that their breakup was influenced by infidelity. Shakira was allegedly "devastated" when fans saw her ex's new lover in a Zoom interview he conducted from home in 2021, according to a source who talked to Page Six.
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
musictimes.com
Jeremy Renner Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Actor/Musician Recently in a Snowplow Accident!
What a way for Jeremy Renner to celebrate his birthday, today! The actor/musician's 52nd birthday may not be what he wished for it to turn out to be, as he recovers from a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner in a Serious Snowplow Accident. On New Year's Day, "The Avengers" actor was...
Chris Harrison Was Shocked Wells Adams Didn’t Replace Him As ‘Bachelor’ Host: “The Easiest Call Since Ken Jennings Got The ‘Jeopardy’ Job”
The first two episodes of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever… With Chris Harrison have arrived. And in addition to opening up about his controversial exit from the franchise, former host Chris Harrison shared some thoughts about who he thought would replace him. After testing out several guest hosts in Harrison’s absence, the franchise named Bachelor alum and former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer as a permanent host in September 2021. But Palmer wasn’t who Harrison expected or wanted to carry the torch. He was rooting for show alum, Sarah Hyland’s husband, and beloved Paradise bartender Wells Adams. When discussing who from the franchise reached...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Hiding from Ex-Business Manager? Rapper Spotted Leaving Church
Kanye West was named as one of the victims of the death hoax trend going around the internet, which was spurred on by his ex-business manager reporting him missing, but apparently, he's perfectly fine. In fact, the "Gold Digger" rapper might just be going on the down low by avoiding...
musictimes.com
Jessie J Pregnant: Miracle Happened Almost 2 Years After Miscarriage, Health Woes
Jessie J has a very important announcement to share with fans as she took to social media to reveal that she's finally expecting her first baby almost two years after her tragic miscarriage and health woes. Taking to her official Instagram account, the "Thunder" songstress shared an emotional video that...
musictimes.com
50 Cent Marks New Era with Eminem, Dr. Dre Collabs: 'We're in Motion! It's Gonna Be Big!'
50 Cent said that he has several surprises lined up for his fans as he unveiled the next era of his career: a new album, several collabs, and projects. The world has seen just what a powerhouse 50 Cent makes with Eminem and Dr. Dre, thanks to their iconic and critically acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show.
musictimes.com
Sam Smith New Song 2023: Singer Collabs With Koffee, Jessie Reyez After ’Unholy’s Massive Success'
Sam Smith had an amazing 2022 mainly because of their collaborative song with Kim Petras titled "Unholy" as it became a massive hit to fans and even broke records. This year, the musician is ready to shock supporters even more as they're going to drop a new song soon. Taking...
musictimes.com
Rascal Flatts' J.D. Rooney Divorcing Wife: Musician's Messy Past Dug Up Amid Cheating Allegations
Rascal Flatts' lead guitarist Joe Don Rooney reportedly filed a divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, claiming that she cheated on him with her personal trainer-so she brought up his messy history with alcohol and "substance abuse." The couple, who have been together for almost 17 years, is calling it...
musictimes.com
Blue Ivy Carter Everyone's Favorite Nepo Baby? Young Star's Milestones, Achievements, Career at 11 Years Old
Coming from a family of highly talented, insanely successful, and rich artists, Blue Ivy Carter is making a name for herself in the industry at the tender age of 11 years old. Daughter of the powerhouse couple Beyonce and Jay-Z, niece of Solange Knowles, the young star's future is set.
musictimes.com
Bruce Willis Finds New ‘Will to Live’ Amid Rare Brain Disorder Battle
Rumer Willis' pregnancy announcement reportedly gave Bruce Willis a "new will to live" amid his rare brain disorder battle. Willis and Demi Moore's daughter, Rumer, announced her pregnancy in December through her media representative, Jennifer Abel. The spokesperson told USA Today that Willis and Moore would soon welcome their first grandchild.
Comments / 0