Tv20detroit.com

Group pushes for COVID memorials to mark 3 years since start of pandemic

In March, it will be three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The virus has sickened more than 664 million people. More than 6 million globally have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. There's a push in the U.S. to create a memorial for the victims.
WSB Radio

'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — “No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!”. The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon. Hours later, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners.
New York Post

Massive 7.6 earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately damaged. Only one injured resident was reported. “Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses,” Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement, citing the local agency. The epicenter of...

