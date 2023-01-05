Read full article on original website
Related
digg.com
Don't Waste Your Time Chopping Veggies
Let this affordable kitchen gadget make quick work of al of your vegetables. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. With eight built-in blades, this multipurpose chopping device can make your cooking prep time go by in a snap. Mince, chop, slice and more in a snap. This...
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
They even went head to give recommendations of their favorites on the menu as he sat down for a meal.
Business Insider
A brewery CEO says he had to pay out over $500,000 to competition winners who found 'solid gold' beer cans that were actually just gold-plated
Scottish beer firm Brewdog launched a "Willy Wonka" inspired competition which included hiding gold-plated cans in beer cases for customers to find.
Vets share 5 reasons why cats spray — and tips to keep them from marking your walls and stinking up your home
Cats mostly spray to mark territory and communicate with other cats. Here's how to pinpoint the cause of indoor spraying and stop it for good.
Updated daily: Shop the top Best Buy deals on Sony, Dyson and Breville
Update your tech in 2023 by shopping today's Best Buy deals on computer accessories, kitchen appliances, headphones and more.
digg.com
TikTok Teens Invent New Game: Speedrunning Movie Recommendations
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Get 22 HelloFresh meals delivered to your front door for free—find out how to sign up
Get your kitchen ready in the new year with a subscription to HelloFresh and score 22 free meals brought right to your door with ease.
digg.com
The Joker Is Pregnant, And There’s A Perfectly Reasonable Explanation As To Why
And it’s not a dream sequence. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments / 0